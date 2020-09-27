Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: Confirmed contestants plus all the rumours

The 2021 Dancing on Ice line up is filling up properly! To date, eight celebs have been introduced for the skating present, which is predicted to air subsequent 12 months.

The ITV collection, hosted by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, is reportedly set to begin filming in January.

And with well-known faces being confirmed day by day for the new collection, it gained’t be lengthy now earlier than we see the celebs gliding onto the ice.

So who’ll be flipping and looping when the present returns?

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable learn about the confirmed Dancing on Ice 2021 contestants, as properly others rumoured to be becoming a member of them.

Graham Bell

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell joins the Dancing on Ice line-up for 2021.

The 54-year-old appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside his pal and fellow athlete Colin Jackson to verify the information that they’d each be participating in the new collection.

He mentioned: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I do know you may dance, Colin.”

Bell then admitted that his dancing expertise went so far as “dancing on tables, carrying ski boots in après ski. It’s not sleek and chic”.

Appears like he would possibly need to brush up on these expertise earlier than he hits the ice subsequent 12 months!

Colin Jackson

Former sprinter and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson is ditching his trainers for a pair of skates.

The 53-year-old hopes his sports activities background will assist him out on the ice, saying in an interview on BBC Breakfast: “I can do some little bit of skating. I believe with sport in itself you’ve definitely acquired a little bit of steadiness and that will likely be transferable on this circumstance. How a lot dancing we’ll do, who is aware of?! We’ll see how the choreography goes.”

He does comprehend it’s referred to as Dancing on Ice proper…

Sonny Jay

DJ sonny Jay will likely be swapping the DJ sales space for the ice when the ITV present returns.

Followers will recognise him from the Capital Radio Breakfast Present, which he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Revealing the information, he informed his co-stars on September twenty fifth: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know the way I stored it a secret.”

And Kemp appears to consider his pal might need what it takes to swipe the glass trophy, saying: “We have been speaking about it..we’ve been speaking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Transfer them apart, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Appears like the strain’s on!

Jason Donavon

The previous Neighbours actor will likely be stepping onto the ice subsequent 12 months.

Talking about his thrilling information, Donovan – who rose to fame by enjoying Scott Robinson on the cleaning soap – mentioned: “The information is out!! I’m delighted to announce I’m participating in Dancing on Ice.”

He added on Twitter: “I’ve all the time beloved my winter sports activities, snowboarding, skating, snowboarding… I fairly like my après ski as properly! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some enjoyable and convey a giant smile to everybody’s face in 2021!”

Faye Brooks

Skating her means onto the ice subsequent 12 months is Corrie star Faye Brooks.

The actress – who’s finest identified for taking part in Kate Connor on the lengthy working cleaning soap – was introduced as the fourth celeb to join skating present.

Talking on the Lorraine present, Brooks mentioned: “I’m so excited! I needed to meet with the group, they needed to see me on the ice and there was a coach to overview the fundamentals.

Denise Van Outen

TV persona Denise Van Outen will likely be exhibiting off her dancing expertise on the ice come 2021.

The information was revealed on an episode of Free Girls, as Linda Robson by accident blurted it out.

Nonetheless, Denise was pleased the cat was lastly out the bag, saying: “I’m actually excited. Lastly I get to inform individuals as a result of I’ve actually stored this a secret.”

Joe-Warren Plant

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant was introduced as the second celeb to affix the DOI line up.

Talking of his signing, the 18-year-old mentioned: “I’m so excited to study one thing new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Joe is finest identified for taking part in Jacob Gallagher on the ITV cleaning soap, which he joined in 2010.

Mylene Klass

The musician and TV presenter turned the first celeb confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New Yr.

Myleene shared the information on her Twitter, posting a promo pic as she wrote: “Guess who gained’t be holding the coats by the aspect of the rink anymore!My women have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve all the time been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I need to make them proud, present them I’m up for a problem and take a look at for a bum like Jlo.”

Sally Dyvenor

Coronation Road actress Sally Dyvenor was reportedly noticed by The Solar heading to auditions for the hit present, so it’s potential we may even see her on the ice subsequent 12 months.

The 57-year-old, who arrives on the Cobbles in 1986, wouldn’t be the first Corrie actress to take to the skates, with Lisa George (Beth Tinker) participating in the 2020 collection.

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry

The Completely happy Mondays’ star, who was reportedly seen by The Solar arriving at Dancing On Ice auditions, wouldn’t be a shocking choose for Dancing on Ice after proving well-liked on Superstar Gogglebox this 12 months.

The maracas maestro informed RadioTimes.com this month that he “definitely wouldn’t say no” to Strictly, so provided that Dancing on Ice swaps the ballroom for the ice rink, we are able to see Bez hitting the ice.

Luke Trotman

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman has been noticed heading to Dancing On Ice auditions and after showcasing his dancing skills with girlfriend and fellow Love Island star Siannise Fudge, he looks as if the excellent match for the ITV competitors.

He can be following in the footsteps of earlier Love Island alumni, like winner Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

Denise Lewis

British Olympian and sports activities presenter Denise Lewis can also be rumoured to be in consideration for Dancing On Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 47-year-old wouldn’t be the first athlete to participate on the present, with Dame Kelly Holmes, Steve Backley, swimmer Sharron Davies and gymnast Beth Tweddle participating in earlier seasons.

Dr Alex George

Love Island’s Dr Alex has additionally been reportedly noticed heading in direction of Dancing On Ice auditions, which might make him the second contestant from the ITV relationship present up for consideration.

The A&E physician sometimes seems on This Morning and Good Morning Britain as a medical correspondent, and hosts his personal podcast – The Ready Room.

Billie Faiers

TOWIE star Billie Faiers is rumoured to be desirous about showing on the ITV ice skating competitors. She can be following in fellow co-star Gemma Collins footsteps, as the GC competed in 2019 with skilled Matt Evers.

Baga Chipz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz might make Dancing On Ice herstory by changing into the first drag queen to compete on the present, after she was reportedly noticed heading to auditions for the ITV competitors.

Since showing on the first collection of the UK drag competitors, Baga Chipz has competed on Superstar MasterChef, Pointless Celebrities, CelebAbility and appeared on X Issue: Superstar. Dancing On Ice looks as if the subsequent logical step in the performer’s actuality collection journey.

Samantha Giles

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles can also be rumoured to be desirous about showing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actress, who’s finest identified for taking part in Bernice Blackstock on the cleaning soap, can be following in the footsteps of costar Matthew Wolfenden, who gained the ITV skating competitors’s 2012 collection.

Carly Stenson

Hollyoaks’ Carly Stenson has additionally reportedly been seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions.

Finest identified for taking part in Steph Cunningham on the Channel 4 collection, Stenson can be the first Hollyoaks star to look on the competitors since Richard Blackwood competed in 2019.

Jodie Prenger

West Finish star Jodie Prenger can also be rumoured to be in consideration for a spot on the skating competitors’s celeb line-up.

The actress and singer, who gained musical competitors I’d Do Something in 2008, has appeared on the Greatest Loser, Pointless Celebrities and Let’s Dance for Comedian Aid in the previous.

Wayne Bridge

English footballer Wayne Bridge was reportedly seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions. The 39-year-old retired England participant wouldn’t be the first footballer to compete on Dancing on Ice, with David Seaman, Lee Sharpe, Graeme Le Saux and Kevin Kilbane participating in earlier years.

Jake Canuso

Italian-British actor Jake Canuso is rumoured to be desirous about the Dancing On Ice line-up. The Benidorm star, who performed Mateo Castellanos in the ITV comedy, just lately appeared in sitcom Scarborough, Dangerous Schooling and Cardinal Burns.

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021. You too can try what else is on with our TV Information.