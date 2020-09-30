Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up: Confirmed contestants plus all the rumours

We’re solely simply heading into October, however ITV has been giving us one thing to look ahead to in the new yr by steadily revealing Dancing on Ice‘s 2021 line-up.

Ten celebs have been confirmed for the upcoming collection thus far, with an Olympian, West Finish actress and a number of other cleaning soap stars able to lace up their skates.

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will likely be again to host the long-running competitors’s thirteenth collection, anticipated to start airing in January, whereas skating aficionados Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are set to guage the incoming recruits.

So which celebs will likely be taking to the ice? And that are rumoured to be collaborating?

Right here’s every thing it’s essential learn about the confirmed Dancing on Ice 2021 contestants.

Girl Leshurr

ITV Studios

Musician and rapper Girl Leshurr will likely be bringing her freestyling expertise to the rink as she’s the newest movie star to affix Dancing on Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 30-year-old, finest identified for her tracks Queen’s Speech and Don’t Imagine You, introduced the information on Kiss Breakfast, alongside hosts, Range’s Jordan Banjo and Dancing on Ice 2019 runner-up Perri Kiely.

She stated: “Oh my gosh I don’t know what I’ve bought myself in for however everybody is aware of me to be that particular person to simply throw myself in at the deep finish and I simply wing it quite a lot of the time.”

She added, “I’m petrified, [but] I’ve all the time wished to ice skate so what’s higher than doing it in entrance of thousands and thousands of individuals. I’m wanting ahead to having a brand new ability, [skating] backwards and simply displaying off in entrance of my pals.”

Rebekah Vardy

ITV

One other celeb becoming a member of the Dancing on Ice line-up has been revealed and it’s… Rebekah Vardy.

The 38-year-old mannequin and TV character, who’s married to Leicester Metropolis footballer Jamie Vardy, was confirmed to be collaborating in the contest on twenty ninth September.

On her involvement in the present she stated, “I’m so prepared for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown it will likely be good to get the glam on.”

Graham Bell

ITV

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell joins the Dancing on Ice line-up for 2021.

The 54-year-old appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside his pal and fellow athlete Colin Jackson to verify the information that they’d each be collaborating in the new collection.

He stated: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I do know you’ll be able to dance, Colin.”

Bell then admitted that his dancing expertise went so far as “dancing on tables, sporting ski boots in après ski. It’s not sleek and chic”.

Feels like he may wish to brush up on these expertise earlier than he hits the ice subsequent yr!

Colin Jackson

ITV

Former sprinter and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson is ditching his trainers for a pair of skates.

The 53-year-old hopes his sports activities background will assist him out on the ice, saying in an interview on BBC Breakfast: “I can do some little bit of skating. I believe with sport in itself you’ve actually bought a little bit of stability and that will likely be transferable on this circumstance. How a lot dancing we’ll do, who is aware of?! We’ll see how the choreography goes.”

He does understand it’s known as Dancing on Ice proper…

Sonny Jay

ITV

DJ sonny Jay will likely be swapping the DJ sales space for the ice when the ITV present returns.

Followers will recognise him from the Capital Radio Breakfast Present, which he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Revealing the information, he instructed his co-stars on September twenty fifth: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know the way I saved it a secret.”

And Kemp appears to consider his pal may need what it takes to swipe the glass trophy, saying: “We had been speaking about it..we’ve been speaking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Transfer them apart, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Feels like the stress’s on!

Jason Donavon

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The previous Neighbours actor will likely be stepping onto the ice subsequent yr.

Talking about his thrilling information, Donovan – who rose to fame by enjoying Scott Robinson on the cleaning soap – stated: “The information is out!! I’m delighted to announce I’m collaborating in Dancing on Ice.”

He added on Twitter: “I’ve all the time cherished my winter sports activities, snowboarding, skating, snowboarding… I fairly like my après ski as properly! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some enjoyable and produce an enormous smile to everybody’s face in 2021!”

Faye Brooks

ITV

Skating her manner onto the ice subsequent yr is Corrie star Faye Brooks.

The actress – who’s finest identified for enjoying Kate Connor on the lengthy operating cleaning soap – was introduced as the fourth celeb to enroll in skating present.

Talking on the Lorraine present, Brooks stated: “I’m so excited! I needed to meet with the crew, they needed to see me on the ice and there was a coach to evaluate the fundamentals.

Denise Van Outen

ITV

TV character Denise Van Outen will likely be displaying off her dancing expertise on the ice come 2021.

The information was revealed on an episode of Unfastened Girls, as Linda Robson unintentionally blurted it out.

Nonetheless, Denise was glad the cat was lastly out the bag, saying: “I’m actually excited. Lastly I get to inform folks as a result of I’ve actually saved this a secret.”

Joe-Warren Plant

ITV

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant was introduced as the second celeb to affix the DOI line up.

Talking of his signing, the 18-year-old stated: “I’m so excited to be taught one thing new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Joe is finest identified for enjoying Jacob Gallagher on the ITV cleaning soap, which he joined in 2010.

Mylene Klass

ITV

The musician and TV presenter grew to become the first movie star confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New 12 months.

Myleene shared the information on her Twitter, posting a promo pic as she wrote: “Guess who gained’t be holding the coats by the aspect of the rink anymore!My ladies have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve all the time been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I wish to make them proud, present them I’m up for a problem and check out for a bum like Jlo.”

Sally Dyvenor

Getty Photographs

Coronation Avenue actress Sally Dyvenor was reportedly noticed by The Solar heading to auditions for the hit present, so it’s doable we might even see her on the ice subsequent yr.

The 57-year-old, who arrives on the Cobbles in 1986, wouldn’t be the first Corrie actress to take to the skates, with Lisa George (Beth Tinker) collaborating in the 2020 collection.

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry

Getty Photographs

The Joyful Mondays’ star, who was reportedly seen by The Solar arriving at Dancing On Ice auditions, wouldn’t be a stunning decide for Dancing on Ice after proving fashionable on Superstar Gogglebox this yr.

The maracas maestro instructed RadioTimes.com this month that he “actually wouldn’t say no” to Strictly, so provided that Dancing on Ice swaps the ballroom for the ice rink, we are able to see Bez hitting the ice.

Luke Trotman

Getty pictures

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman has been noticed heading to Dancing On Ice auditions and after showcasing his dancing skills with girlfriend and fellow Love Island star Siannise Fudge, he looks as if the good match for the ITV competitors.

He can be following in the footsteps of earlier Love Island alumni, like winner Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

Denise Lewis

British Olympian and sports activities presenter Denise Lewis can be rumoured to be in consideration for Dancing On Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 47-year-old wouldn’t be the first athlete to participate on the present, with Dame Kelly Holmes, Steve Backley, swimmer Sharron Davies and gymnast Beth Tweddle collaborating in earlier seasons.

Dr Alex George

Love Island’s Dr Alex has additionally been reportedly noticed heading in the direction of Dancing On Ice auditions, which might make him the second contestant from the ITV relationship present up for consideration.

The A&E physician often seems on This Morning and Good Morning Britain as a medical correspondent, and hosts his personal podcast – The Ready Room.

Billie Faiers

Getty Photographs

TOWIE star Billie Faiers is rumoured to be curious about showing on the ITV ice skating competitors. She can be following in fellow co-star Gemma Collins footsteps, as the GC competed in 2019 with skilled Matt Evers.

Baga Chipz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz might make Dancing On Ice herstory by changing into the first drag queen to compete on the present, after she was reportedly noticed heading to auditions for the ITV competitors.

Since showing on the first collection of the UK drag competitors, Baga Chipz has competed on Superstar MasterChef, Pointless Celebrities, CelebAbility and appeared on X Issue: Superstar. Dancing On Ice looks as if the subsequent logical step in the performer’s actuality collection journey.

Samantha Giles

Getty

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles can be rumoured to be curious about showing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actress, who’s finest identified for enjoying Bernice Blackstock on the cleaning soap, can be following in the footsteps of costar Matthew Wolfenden, who gained the ITV skating competitors’s 2012 collection.

Carly Stenson

Getty

Hollyoaks’ Carly Stenson has additionally reportedly been seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions.

Greatest identified for enjoying Steph Cunningham on the Channel 4 collection, Stenson can be the first Hollyoaks star to look on the competitors since Richard Blackwood competed in 2019.

Jodie Prenger

Getty

West Finish star Jodie Prenger can be rumoured to be in consideration for a spot on the skating competitors’s celeb line-up.

The actress and singer, who gained musical competitors I’d Do Something in 2008, has appeared on the Largest Loser, Pointless Celebrities and Let’s Dance for Comedian Reduction in the previous.

Wayne Bridge

Getty

English footballer Wayne Bridge was reportedly seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions. The 39-year-old retired England participant wouldn’t be the first footballer to compete on Dancing on Ice, with David Seaman, Lee Sharpe, Graeme Le Saux and Kevin Kilbane collaborating in earlier years.

Jake Canuso

Getty

Italian-British actor Jake Canuso is rumoured to be curious about the Dancing On Ice line-up. The Benidorm star, who performed Mateo Castellanos in the ITV comedy, not too long ago appeared in sitcom Scarborough, Unhealthy Training and Cardinal Burns.

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021. You too can try what else is on with our TV Information.