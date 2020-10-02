Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up: Confirmed contestants plus all the rumours

The Dancing on Ice 2021 line up is slowly filling up.

Though we’re solely in October and the skating sequence isn’t anticipated to start out filming till January, ITV have actually been giving us one thing to sit up for, with new contestants being introduced each day.

To this point, 11 stars have been confirmed for the thirteenth sequence, together with two Olympians, a number of cleaning soap stars and a rapper.

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are anticipated to return as hosts of the long-running skating present, whereas skating aficionados Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are set to guage the incoming recruits.

So which celebs can be lacing up their skates when the present returns? And who else is rumoured to affix them?

With out additional ado, meet your Dancing on Ice 2021 contestants!

Billie Faiers

Actuality TV star Billie Faiers can be gliding onto the ice when the present returns subsequent yr.

Talking of the information, she mentioned:”My youngsters are going to be so excited. Hopefully I’ll be good they usually’ll be loving it and never embarrassed!”

Billie is greatest recognized for starring in ITVBe’s The Solely Method is Essex and The Mummy Diaries alongside her sister Sam Faiers.

She is a mum to Nelly, six, and Arthur, three, together with her husband Greg Shepherd.

This yummy mummy is buying and selling playdates for skates! See you on the ice @BillieFaiers ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/LkzQTE37Lk — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 2, 2020

Girl Leshurr

ITV Studios

Musician and rapper Girl Leshurr can be bringing her freestyling expertise to the rink as she’s the newest celeb to affix Dancing on Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 30-year-old, greatest recognized for her tracks Queen’s Speech and Don’t Imagine You, introduced the information on Kiss Breakfast, alongside hosts, Range’s Jordan Banjo and Dancing on Ice 2019 runner-up Perri Kiely.

She mentioned: “Oh my gosh I don’t know what I’ve acquired myself in for however everybody is aware of me to be that particular person to only throw myself in at the deep finish and I simply wing it lots of the time.”

She added, “I’m petrified, [but] I’ve all the time needed to ice skate so what’s higher than doing it in entrance of hundreds of thousands of individuals. I’m wanting ahead to having a brand new talent, [skating] backwards and simply exhibiting off in entrance of my buddies.”

Rebekah Vardy

ITV

One other celeb becoming a member of the Dancing on Ice line-up has been revealed and it’s… Rebekah Vardy.

The 38-year-old mannequin and TV character, who’s married to Leicester Metropolis footballer Jamie Vardy, was confirmed to be collaborating in the contest on twenty ninth September.

On her involvement in the present she mentioned, “I’m so prepared for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown will probably be good to get the glam on.”

Graham Bell

ITV

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell joins the Dancing on Ice line-up for 2021.

The 54-year-old appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside his pal and fellow athlete Colin Jackson to verify the information that they’d each be collaborating in the new sequence.

He mentioned: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I do know you’ll be able to dance, Colin.”

Bell then admitted that his dancing expertise went so far as “dancing on tables, carrying ski boots in après ski. It’s not swish and stylish”.

Seems like he would possibly need to brush up on these expertise earlier than he hits the ice subsequent yr!

Colin Jackson

ITV

Former sprinter and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson is ditching his trainers for a pair of skates.

The 53-year-old hopes his sports activities background will assist him out on the ice, saying in an interview on BBC Breakfast: “I can perform a little little bit of skating. I believe with sport in itself you’ve actually acquired a little bit of stability and that can be transferable on this circumstance. How a lot dancing we’ll do, who is aware of?! We’ll see how the choreography goes.”

He does comprehend it’s referred to as Dancing on Ice proper…

Sonny Jay

ITV

DJ sonny Jay can be swapping the DJ sales space for the ice when the ITV present returns.

Followers will recognise him from the Capital Radio Breakfast Present, which he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Revealing the information, he advised his co-stars on September twenty fifth: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know the way I saved it a secret.”

And Kemp appears to imagine his pal might need what it takes to swipe the glass trophy, saying: “We have been speaking about it..we’ve been speaking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Transfer them apart, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Seems like the stress’s on!

Jason Donavon

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The previous Neighbours actor can be stepping onto the ice subsequent yr.

Talking about his thrilling information, Donovan – who rose to fame by enjoying Scott Robinson on the cleaning soap – mentioned: “The information is out!! I’m delighted to announce I’m collaborating in Dancing on Ice.”

He added on Twitter: “I’ve all the time beloved my winter sports activities, snowboarding, skating, snowboarding… I fairly like my après ski as properly! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some enjoyable and produce an enormous smile to everybody’s face in 2021!”

Faye Brooks

ITV

Skating her means onto the ice subsequent yr is Corrie star Faye Brooks.

The actress – who’s greatest recognized for taking part in Kate Connor on the lengthy working cleaning soap – was introduced as the fourth celeb to join skating present.

Talking on the Lorraine present, Brooks mentioned: “I’m so excited! I needed to meet with the staff, they needed to see me on the ice and there was a coach to evaluation the fundamentals.

Denise Van Outen

ITV

TV character Denise Van Outen can be exhibiting off her dancing expertise on the ice come 2021.

The information was revealed on an episode of Free Girls, as Linda Robson by chance blurted it out.

However, Denise was pleased the cat was lastly out the bag, saying: “I’m actually excited. Lastly I get to inform individuals as a result of I’ve actually saved this a secret.”

Joe-Warren Plant

ITV

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant was introduced as the second celeb to affix the DOI line up.

Talking of his signing, the 18-year-old mentioned: “I’m so excited to study one thing new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Joe is greatest recognized for taking part in Jacob Gallagher on the ITV cleaning soap, which he joined in 2010.

Mylene Klass

ITV

The musician and TV presenter turned the first celeb confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New Yr.

Myleene shared the information on her Twitter, posting a promo pic as she wrote: “Guess who gained’t be holding the coats by the aspect of the rink anymore!My ladies have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve all the time been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I need to make them proud, present them I’m up for a problem and take a look at for a bum like Jlo.”

Sally Dyvenor

Getty Photos

Coronation Avenue actress Sally Dyvenor was reportedly noticed by The Solar heading to auditions for the hit present, so it’s attainable we might even see her on the ice subsequent yr.

The 57-year-old, who arrives on the Cobbles in 1986, wouldn’t be the first Corrie actress to take to the skates, with Lisa George (Beth Tinker) collaborating in the 2020 sequence.

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry

Getty Photos

The Blissful Mondays’ star, who was reportedly seen by The Solar arriving at Dancing On Ice auditions, wouldn’t be a shocking choose for Dancing on Ice after proving well-liked on Celeb Gogglebox this yr.

The maracas maestro advised RadioTimes.com this month that he “actually wouldn’t say no” to Strictly, so provided that Dancing on Ice swaps the ballroom for the ice rink, we are able to see Bez hitting the ice.

Luke Trotman

Getty photos

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman has been noticed heading to Dancing On Ice auditions and after showcasing his dancing talents with girlfriend and fellow Love Island star Siannise Fudge, he looks like the excellent match for the ITV competitors.

He could be following in the footsteps of earlier Love Island alumni, like winner Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

Denise Lewis

British Olympian and sports activities presenter Denise Lewis can also be rumoured to be in consideration for Dancing On Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 47-year-old wouldn’t be the first athlete to participate on the present, with Dame Kelly Holmes, Steve Backley, swimmer Sharron Davies and gymnast Beth Tweddle collaborating in earlier seasons.

Dr Alex George

Love Island’s Dr Alex has additionally been reportedly noticed heading in direction of Dancing On Ice auditions, which might make him the second contestant from the ITV courting present up for consideration.

The A&E physician often seems on This Morning and Good Morning Britain as a medical correspondent, and hosts his personal podcast – The Ready Room.

Baga Chipz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz may make Dancing On Ice herstory by changing into the first drag queen to compete on the present, after she was reportedly noticed heading to auditions for the ITV competitors.

Since showing on the first sequence of the UK drag competitors, Baga Chipz has competed on Celeb MasterChef, Pointless Celebrities, CelebAbility and appeared on X Issue: Celeb. Dancing On Ice looks like the subsequent logical step in the performer’s actuality sequence journey.

Samantha Giles

Getty

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles can also be rumoured to be fascinated about showing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actress, who’s greatest recognized for taking part in Bernice Blackstock on the cleaning soap, could be following in the footsteps of costar Matthew Wolfenden, who gained the ITV skating competitors’s 2012 sequence.

Carly Stenson

Getty

Hollyoaks’ Carly Stenson has additionally reportedly been seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions.

Finest recognized for taking part in Steph Cunningham on the Channel 4 sequence, Stenson could be the first Hollyoaks star to look on the competitors since Richard Blackwood competed in 2019.

Jodie Prenger

Getty

West Finish star Jodie Prenger can also be rumoured to be in consideration for a spot on the skating competitors’s celeb line-up.

The actress and singer, who gained musical competitors I’d Do Something in 2008, has appeared on the Largest Loser, Pointless Celebrities and Let’s Dance for Comedian Aid in the previous.

Wayne Bridge

Getty

English footballer Wayne Bridge was reportedly seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions. The 39-year-old retired England participant wouldn’t be the first footballer to compete on Dancing on Ice, with David Seaman, Lee Sharpe, Graeme Le Saux and Kevin Kilbane collaborating in earlier years.

Jake Canuso

Getty

Italian-British actor Jake Canuso is rumoured to be fascinated about the Dancing On Ice line-up. The Benidorm star, who performed Mateo Castellanos in the ITV comedy, just lately appeared in sitcom Scarborough, Dangerous Schooling and Cardinal Burns.

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021. You may also try what else is on with our TV Information.