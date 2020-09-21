Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: Confirmed contestants plus all the rumours

Myleene Klass turned the first superstar confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New Yr. However followers have been speculating about which different stars might be becoming a member of Myleene on the skating rink in 2021.

Hosted by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the long-running leisure present is reportedly set to begin filming in January, with rumours flying about which well-known faces will be part of the upcoming sequence’ line-up.

The primary confirmed contestant for Dancing on Ice 2021 is Myleene Klass.

The musician and TV presenter Myleene Klass turned the first superstar to be confirmed for the new sequence. Myleene is a lifelong non-skater, however stated: Guess who gained’t be holding the coats at the facet of the rink anymore! I’m so, SO excited to be becoming a member of the solid of @dancingonice. My women have at all times wished me to do that however I’ve at all times been too scared somebody will skate over my fingers!”

Right here’s every thing you should learn about the different celebrities rumoured to be collaborating subsequent 12 months.

Sally Dyvenor

Getty Photographs

Coronation Road actress Sally Dyvenor was reportedly noticed by The Solar heading to auditions for the hit present, so it’s potential we might even see her on the ice subsequent 12 months.

The 57-year-old, who arrives on the Cobbles in 1986, wouldn’t be the first Corrie actress to take to the skates, with Lisa George (Beth Tinker) collaborating in the 2020 sequence.

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry

Getty Photographs

The Blissful Mondays’ star, who was reportedly seen by The Solar arriving at Dancing On Ice auditions, wouldn’t be a stunning decide for Dancing on Ice after proving common on Movie star Gogglebox this 12 months.

The maracas maestro advised RadioTimes.com this month that he “definitely wouldn’t say no” to Strictly, so on condition that Dancing on Ice swaps the ballroom for the ice rink, we are able to see Bez hitting the ice.

Denise van Outen

One other well-known face contemporary from Movie star Gogglebox, Denise van Outen has additionally been noticed at Dancing On Ice auditions.

The actress, who competed on The Masked Singer UK earlier this 12 months, has appeared in West Finish productions of Chicago and the 2012 sequence of Strictly Come Dancing, so her dancing skills would definitely make her a shoe-in for the ITV skating present.

Luke Trotman

Getty photographs

Love Island 2020 star Luke Trotman has been noticed heading to Dancing On Ice auditions and after showcasing his dancing skills with girlfriend and fellow Love Island star Siannise Fudge, he looks like the good match for the ITV competitors.

He could be following in the footsteps of earlier Love Island alumni, like winner Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

Denise Lewis

British Olympian and sports activities presenter Denise Lewis can also be rumoured to be in consideration for Dancing On Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 47-year-old wouldn’t be the first athlete to participate on the present, with Dame Kelly Holmes, Steve Backley, swimmer Sharron Davies and gymnast Beth Tweddle collaborating in earlier seasons.

Dr Alex George

Love Island’s Dr Alex has additionally been reportedly noticed heading in the direction of Dancing On Ice auditions, which might make him the second contestant from the ITV relationship present up for consideration.

The A&E physician often seems on This Morning and Good Morning Britain as a medical correspondent, and hosts his personal podcast – The Ready Room.

Billie Faiers

Getty Photographs

TOWIE star Billie Faiers is rumoured to be all for showing on the ITV ice skating competitors. She could be following in fellow co-star Gemma Collins footsteps, as the GC competed in 2019 with skilled Matt Evers.

Baga Chipz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Baga Chipz may make Dancing On Ice herstory by changing into the first drag queen to compete on the present, after she was reportedly noticed heading to auditions for the ITV competitors.

Since showing on the first sequence of the UK drag competitors, Baga Chipz has competed on Movie star MasterChef, Pointless Celebrities, CelebAbility and appeared on X Issue: Movie star. Dancing On Ice looks like the subsequent logical step in the performer’s actuality sequence journey.

Samantha Giles

Getty

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles can also be rumoured to be all for showing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

The actress, who’s finest identified for taking part in Bernice Blackstock on the cleaning soap, could be following in the footsteps of costar Matthew Wolfenden, who gained the ITV skating competitors’s 2012 sequence.

Carly Stenson

Getty

Hollyoaks’ Carly Stenson has additionally reportedly been seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions.

Finest identified for taking part in Steph Cunningham on the Channel four sequence, Stenson could be the first Hollyoaks star to seem on the competitors since Richard Blackwood competed in 2019.

Jodie Prenger

Getty

West Finish star Jodie Prenger can also be rumoured to be in consideration for a spot on the skating competitors’s celeb line-up.

The actress and singer, who gained musical competitors I’d Do Something in 2008, has appeared on the Greatest Loser, Pointless Celebrities and Let’s Dance for Comedian Aid in the previous.

Wayne Bridge

Getty

English footballer Wayne Bridge was reportedly seen heading to Dancing On Ice auditions. The 39-year-old retired England participant wouldn’t be the first footballer to compete on Dancing on Ice, with David Seaman, Lee Sharpe, Graeme Le Saux and Kevin Kilbane collaborating in earlier years.

Jake Canuso

Getty

Italian-British actor Jake Canuso is rumoured to be all for the Dancing On Ice line-up. The Benidorm star, who performed Mateo Castellanos in the ITV comedy, not too long ago appeared in sitcom Scarborough, Unhealthy Schooling and Cardinal Burns.

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021. You may as well try what else is on with our TV Information.