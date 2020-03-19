Dancing on Ice and Game of Thrones stars struck down with coronavirus

Actors Indira Varma and Linda Lusardi are each sick with coronavirus, making them the most recent stars to announce they’ve contracted the virus.

Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are amongst different celebrities who’ve examined optimistic to date.

Indira Varma, greatest recognized for enjoying Ellaria Sand in HBO’s epic fantasy collection Game of Thrones, has revealed that she is “in mattress” with the virus and “it’s not good”.

The actor was because of star in a West Finish manufacturing of The Seagull alongside fellow Game of Thrones alumnus Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), however the play has been put on maintain as a result of world pandemic.

Lusardi, who has beforehand appeared on Dancing on Ice, has additionally revealed to followers that she is “extraordinarily sick with corona in the mean time,” following a tweet from a fan requesting a celeb video message.

Sorry Kerry. I’m extraordinarily sick with Corona in the mean time — Linda Lusardi (@lusardiofficial) March 18, 2020

Lusardi appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2008, ending in sixth place – whereas her different actuality TV appearances embody Superstar MasterChef 2011, the place she reached the ultimate 5.