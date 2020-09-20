Dancing on Ice confirms Myleene Klass as first celebrity for 2021 series

Musician and presenter Myleene Klass turned the first celebrity skater confirmed to be collaborating in Dancing on Ice 2021.

Klass commented: “Guess who received’t be holding the coats in conjunction with the rink anymore! I’m so, SO excited to be becoming a member of the forged of @dancingonice. My women have all the time wished me to do that however I’ve all the time been too scared somebody will skate over my fingers! Anyway, I wish to make them proud and present them I’m up for a problem when fully out of my consolation zone however most of all, I need a bum like Jlo!”

Myleene mentioned earlier, in a press release: “I’ve a 13-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old daughter who’re obsessive about ice skating. They each ice skate and I stand there and I maintain the coats. That’s my position – to tie the shoelaces and maintain the coats. Now it’s my flip to be taught and I can’t wait!”

Returning to ITV within the new yr, every week 12 celebrities will skate stay with their skilled companions as they attempt to impress each the panel and the viewers who will in the end determine who wins the present.

This Morning co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are again to current the present, as are the panel of consultants which incorporates Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Additional celebrities competing in Dancing on Ice 2021 shall be introduced shortly.

