Dancing on Ice’s Ben Hanlin suffers nasty injury ahead of semi-finals

Dancing on Ice contestant Ben Hanlin has picked up a bloody arm injury whereas practising ahead of Sunday night time’s (1st March) semi-final.

The magician has revealed his skilled skating companion Carlotta Edwards by accident slashed his forearm because the duo tried to mimic one of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s basic strikes.

Though Hanlin has mentioned the injury has “set us again”, he’s nonetheless anticipated to carry out on tonight’s present.

Explaining the state of affairs on his Twitter, Hanlin mentioned: “I’ve minimize my arm: as you’ll be able to see there’s a minimize there and it goes all the way in which up my arm.”

Exhibiting his bandaged arm to digicam, the 33-year-old continued: “We have been doing a transfer – it was a Torvill and Dean transfer initially – I seize Carlotta’s leg, I seize her arm, she then jumps at me, spins after which lands. However to try this she has to place her blade near my physique.

“We acquired it unsuitable. I acquired too near her and the blade simply scratched down my arm. It will get fairly deep within the center. No stitches however it has undoubtedly set us again.”

Hanlin is one of 4 contestants nonetheless within the competitors, with Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg, former Eastenders star Joe Swash and Range dancer Perri Kiely all nonetheless battling for the trophy.

Kiely is the favorite to win the competition, ending high of the factors desk each week he’s taken to the ice. Will that be sufficient to see him into the ultimate? We’ll discover out quickly sufficient…

Dancing on Ice is on 6pm tonight, ITV