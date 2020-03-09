Dancing On Ice’s Libby speaks out about trolls – “People forget I’m an athlete”

Paralympian Libby Clegg will take to ice for one final time, as she competes within the Dancing on Ice last with Joe Swash and Variety’s Perri Kiely on Sunday.

It’s been an thrilling time and an awesome achievement for Libby, who has a deteriorating eye situation often called Stargardt’s Macular Dystrophy illness, giving her slight peripheral imaginative and prescient in her left eye.

However whereas she’s managed to take all of it in her stride, it hasn’t been simple for her household and fiancé Dan Powell, who she has her 11-month-old son Edward with.

Final week, the 29-year-old discovered herself within the skate-off in opposition to magician Ben Hanlin, which resulted in Ben being despatched dwelling.

What adopted was a lot of on-line backlash as some viewers labelled it a “repair”.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press on the DOI studios, Libby insisted she doesn’t take note of the keyboard warriors.

She stated: “Would you like the sincere opinion? I don’t take a look at something. I do know it’s stated however I simply don’t take a look at something as a result of everybody’s going to have an opinion. I’m probably not bothered.”

However the identical can’t be stated for her family members, who she says get very “emotional”.

She continued: “It’s been exhausting for my household. It’s been actually upsetting. I believe my household have seen how exhausting I’ve labored over years and the way a lot of a battle issues have been, so when persons are horrible about me on-line it actually upsets them as a result of they understand it’s not true.

“They need to defend me, however then they don’t need to get entangled in a social media battle.”

So, does Libby suppose a sequence catering for disabled contestants would assist make clear the scenario?

“That may be actually attention-grabbing as a result of totally different disabilities have an effect on individuals in numerous methods. For instance, with individuals who have amputations, I believe it might be attention-grabbing to see what totally different connections they attempt to use,” she stated.

Nonetheless, Libby was eager so as to add that she’s had years of coaching as a sprinter therefore her degree of health for the competitors – which many individuals are likely to forget about.

She continued: “I believe for me, possibly the general public forget that I’m an athlete and I’ve been coached my complete life. I’m not only a random blind person who’s by no means exercised earlier than and simply occur to be on the present and I believe that makes an enormous distinction to the mentality.

“Perhaps they’ll need to do like a Paralympic particular. It’d be cool in the event that they do it. Clearly should you’ve been coached you will have extra of an idea of motion regardless that skating is nothing like athletics.”

The Dancing on Ice last is on Sunday at 6pm, solely on ITV