Dancing with the Stars 2020 line-up | Who is Chrishell Stause

Whereas Strictly Come Dancing is because of start its 2020 sequence this weekend, over the in the States, Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, with the celebs about to enter the fifth week of the competitors.

The Dancing with the Stars 2020 line-up proved to be an thrilling one for Netflix followers – not solely did Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin and Cheer coach Monica Aldama be part of season 29’s celeb roster however Promoting Sundown star Chrishell Stause additionally signed up for ABC’s long-running dance competitors.

The actress and actual property agent, whose divorce from Justin Hartley featured closely in Promoting Sundown’s third sequence, has made all of it the method to Dancing with the Stars’ 80’s evening, however who is she and which ex-Strictly skilled is she partnered with?

Right here’s every thing you could learn about Dancing with the Stars’ Chrishell Stause and the way she’s been doing in the competitors to this point.

Who is Chrishell Stause?



ABC



Chrishell Stause is an actress and actual property agent who stars in Netflix’s actuality hit Promoting Sundown.

The 39-year-old has appeared in all three sequence of Promoting Sundown, which follows actual property brokers at the Oppenheim Group, the luxurious properties they promote and the in-firm drama that performs out.

The Netflix present’s third sequence lined Chrishell and Justin’s divorce intimately.

Earlier than changing into a family identify in Promoting Sundown, Chrishell was an actress and performed sequence common Amanda Dillon Martin in cleaning soap All My Youngsters.

She has additionally appeared in medical drama Physique of Proof and varied different soaps, together with Days of Our Lives, Mistresses and The Younger and the Stressed.

Who is she partnered with on Dancing with the Stars?

ABC

On Dancing with the Stars, Chrishell is partnered with Russian skilled Gleb Savchenko.

The 37-year-old, who dances with his spouse Elena Samodanova, specialises in Latin dance, having come tenth in the Professional-Latin American division worldwide.

He’s competed in varied different worldwide variations of Dancing with the Stars, together with Strictly Come Dancing, on which he was partnered with presenter Anita Rani throughout the present’s 2015 sequence.

Gleb appeared on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars with. mannequin Erin McNaught earlier than becoming a member of the US model of Dancing with the Stars, which he first appeared on in 2013 earlier than leaving and rejoining the present in 2016.

Over the years, the skilled dancer has been paired with Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Vanderpump, actress Jana Kramer, actuality star Erika Jayne, Fairly Little Liars’ Sasha Pieterse, basketball participant Arike Ogunbowale, comic Nikki Glaser and nation music singer Lauren Alaina, who he reached the finals with.

How has she performed all through the competitors?

Chrishell has been going from power to power throughout Dancing with the Stars’ twenty ninth sequence.

Whereas she positioned in direction of the backside of the leaderboard in Week One, after scoring 13 for her tango to Pink’s Elevate Your Glass, the actuality star has improved as the weeks went on.

In Week 2, she scored 18 for her rumba to Keala Settle’s This Is Me and a very good 22 for her waltz to A Dream Is a Want Your Coronary heart Makes from Cinderella throughout Disney week.

In her final efficiency, she was awarded 22 factors for her foxtrot to Harry Types’ Adore You.

Week 1 – 13 (4,5,4) – Tango – ‘Elevate Your Glass’ by Pink

– 13 (4,5,4) – Tango – ‘Elevate Your Glass’ by Pink Week 2 – 18 (6, 6, 6) – Rumba – ‘This is Me’ by Keala Settle

– 18 (6, 6, 6) – Rumba – ‘This is Me’ by Keala Settle Week 3 – 22 (7, 7, 8) – Waltz – ‘A Dream Is a Want Your Coronary heart Makes’ from Cinderella

– 22 (7, 7, 8) – Waltz – ‘A Dream Is a Want Your Coronary heart Makes’ from Cinderella Week 4 – 22 (7, 8, 7) – Foxtrot – ‘Adore You’ by Harry Types

How do I watch Dancing with the Stars?

Sadly, Dancing with the Stars is not presently connected to a broadcaster in the UK – nevertheless British followers can watch the contestants’ full dance routines by way of the present’s YouTube channel, which is accessible worldwide.

In the US, Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights from 8pm EDT, which works out to be 1am BST in the UK. American viewers can watch the sequence on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars continues subsequent week. If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing to look at tonight, take a look at our TV Information.