‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Includes Carole Baskin, Nelly and More

“Dancing With the Stars” has revealed its full lineup for the 2020 season, that includes contestants akin to Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” fame, rapper Nelly, “One Day at a Time” star Justina Machado and extra.

Introduced on Wednesday, the remainder of the lineup consists of “Backstreet Boys” member AJ McLean, Netflix’s “Cheer” head coach Monica Aldama, “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Olympic determine skater Johnny Weir, Tremendous Bowl champion Vernon Davis, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, NBA participant Charles Oakley, actress Anne Heche, “The Actual” host Jeannie Mai, and “Promoting Sundown” actual property agent Chrishell Stause.

This season’s skilled dancers embrace Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. The superstar and dancer pairings shall be revealed in the premiere episode.

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will host the upcoming season, after longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews introduced their exits from the collection in July.

Final season’s forged sparked some controversy with the inclusion of former White Home press secretary Sean Spicer. He made it decently far into the present, ultimately being eradicated in the sixth week. Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown took house the Mirror Ball trophy, setting the bar excessive for fellow alum Bristowe. Weir additionally follows in the footsteps of Olympic determine skater Adam Rippon, who took house the grand prize in season 26.

The brand new season premieres on Monday, Sept. 14, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. on ABC.

Associated: