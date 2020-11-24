‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Winner Revealed (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward if in case you have not watched the Season 29 finale of “Dancing With The Stars” on ABC. The winner is revealed on this put up.

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and her accomplice Artem Chigvintsev have been topped the Mirrorball Champions of the twenty ninth season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Additionally competing in the finale had been “Catfish” creator Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, “One Day at a Time” star Justina Machado and Sasha Farber and R&B singer Nelly and Daniella Karagach. Machado got here in fourth place, Nelly in third and Schulman in second, respectively. Every duo carried out two dances — first, a repeat of a earlier dance, adopted by a freestyle.

Bristowe and Chigvintsev repeated their Argentine Tango to “Poisonous” by Britney Spears, and carried out their freestyle dance to “Glowing Diamonds” from the musical “Moulin Rouge.” They acquired an ideal rating of 30/30 on every dance from the judges. Bristowe’s win marks the second yr in a row a former Bachelorette has been victorious on “Dancing With the Stars” (with Hannah Brown successful season 28). That is additionally Chigvintsev’s first Mirrorball trophy in his 9 seasons as a professional on the present.

The finale occasion was crammed with loads of leisure, together with a efficiency by Nelly of his hits “Trip Wit Me,” “Lil Bit” and “Sizzling in Herre.” Choose Derek Hough additionally danced a solo to “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night time” by FINNEAS.

Bristowe and Chigvintsev will seem on “Good Morning America” and “Dwell With Kelly and Ryan” Tuesday morning on ABC.