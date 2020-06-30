Dang, Hawaii Five-0’s Daniel Dae Kim Has Actually Been In A Ton Of Major Shows

ER’s Ken Sung And Different Visitor-Starring Roles

Paging the physician… once more. No, however critically, if you wish to get into the entire visitor stints Daniel Dae Kim has signed on for, he’s been in much more exhibits than you may depend. This consists of Star Trek: Enterprise, wherein he had a three-episode stint, in addition to one off stints on all kinds of main exhibits like Charmed, Walker, Texas Ranger, CSI, With out A Hint, NYPD Blue, and Beverly Hills 90210. One other huge visitor stint? Daniel Dae Kim had a task on ER effectively into that present’s run, showing throughout a number of episodes in 2003 and 2004. Again in Season 10, the actor performed a social employee on the hospital for a number of episodes.