Dang, Hawaii Five-0’s Daniel Dae Kim Has Actually Been In A Ton Of Major Shows

Daniel Dae Kim could have most lately been within the information for his bout with the virus presently spreading world wide, however he’s additionally simply had a sick run on TV lately, hopping from Hawaii 5-0 to The Good Physician and now New Amsterdam. In truth it has been a stable run of TV exhibits for the actor, significantly within the community sphere, and if something about Daniel Dae Kim, his iconic roles don’t cease there.
In truth, Daniel Dae Kim has solidly carried out work on some main TV applications since his breakthrough in Misplaced again in 2004 (although it’s value mentioning he had huge roles in Campaign and Angel and even 24 earlier than turning into a family identify. Let’s check out a few of his greatest roles beneath.
Hawaii Five-0’s Chin Ho Kelly
On CBS’ lately ended common collection, Daniel Dae Kim performed Chin from 2010-2017. He finally left the collection earlier than the top of its run attributable to himself and co-star Grace Park not being pleased with their salaries on the community. The community finally didn’t attain an settlement with the actors, however they had been nonetheless fondly remembered by the fanbase till the top of their runs.
Misplaced’s Jin-Soo Kwon
Although Daniel Dae Kim was technically on Hawaii 5-0 for extra episodes, Misplaced was actually the collection that introduced the actor to the forefront and made him a family identify on tv. Jin is credited with showing in 116 episodes of the hit collection and the actor truly needed to re-learn Korean for the position after having not spoken it since he lived at residence along with his dad and mom.
New Amsterdam’s Dr. Shin
Daniel Dae Kim was truly anticipated to be launched on New Amsterdam on the finish of the newest TV season. Nevertheless, NBC executives finally pulled that episode from the schedule, because it was anticipated to comply with a flu epidemic hitting the hospital. Clearly, the timing wasn’t nice and it’s unclear whether or not that episode will see the sunshine of day; nonetheless, Kim can be rejoining the present for the 2020-2021 TV season in what is anticipated to be a recurring position.
The Legend of Korra’s Hiroshi Sato
He’s a person of many abilities and did voicework for the favored animated collection The Legend of Korra as effectively. Not like a number of the different exhibits listed thus far, Hiroshi Sato solely appeared in seven episodes of the enduring present’s run. He popped up from 2012-2014, however as I stated earlier than, Daniel Dae Kim has been part of quite a lot of huge exhibits through the years, so voice work needs to be no shock. Talking of…
The Good Physician’s Dr. Jackson Han
Like New Amsterdam, Daniel Dae Kim was concerned in The Good Physician in an appearing capability. However The Good Physician has additionally allowed the actor to flex his muscle tissues elsewhere. He additionally government produces the ABC collection starring Freddie Highmore, which has been on the air since 2017. Additionally appearing within the collection you additionally government produce? Not too shabby.
ER’s Ken Sung And Different Visitor-Starring Roles
Paging the physician… once more. No, however critically, if you wish to get into the entire visitor stints Daniel Dae Kim has signed on for, he’s been in much more exhibits than you may depend. This consists of Star Trek: Enterprise, wherein he had a three-episode stint, in addition to one off stints on all kinds of main exhibits like Charmed, Walker, Texas Ranger, CSI, With out A Hint, NYPD Blue, and Beverly Hills 90210. One other huge visitor stint? Daniel Dae Kim had a task on ER effectively into that present’s run, showing throughout a number of episodes in 2003 and 2004. Again in Season 10, the actor performed a social employee on the hospital for a number of episodes.
24’s Tom Baker
Simply earlier than touchdown the position in Misplaced Daniel Dae Kim lastly began gaining momentum on community TV. From 2001-2003 he popped up sometimes on Angel. Then, across the similar time, he landed gigs with Star Trek: Enterprise and ER. Simply earlier than Misplaced, he nabbed a task in 2003-2004’s 24 season, taking part in Tom Baker, occurring subject assignments with Jack Bauer throughout his stint on the present (which encompassed Day 2 and Day three that season). Then Misplaced got here calling and the remaining was historical past
These are a number of the huge exhibits which have come to outline Daniel Dae Kim’s prolonged and prolific profession, however they aren’t his solely roles. He additionally has carried out voice work in 20202 for She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy and appeared within the British collection Flack. Hopefully, on New Amsterdam he’ll find yourself being match and can stick round for a while to return. There aren’t lots of people who’ve consistently been in a position to push ahead a TV profession like Daniel Dae Kim has and we hope he retains sneakily including huge hits to his resume for years to return.
