Danganronpa 10th Anniversary Brings Trilogy To Mobile

As part of the celebrations of Danganrompa’s 10th anniversary, builders Spike Chunsoft have launched the discharge of all 3 Danganronpa titles on mobile outside of Japan for the very first time. Danganronpa: Trigger Glad Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Melancholy, and Danganronpa V3: Killing Unity will all be heading to every Android and iOS.

To kick off the 10th anniversary of Danganronpa, we’re delighted to announce that Danganronpa: Trigger Glad Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Melancholy AND Danganronpa V3: Killing Unity are coming to mobile devices. Wait for further #DR_10th info! pic.twitter.com/lSuW6drX60 — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) April 21, 2020

While the within observe of the three ports was launched everywhere in the Famitsu and Dengeki Sport Awards, the tweet confirms that the ports shall be getting new UI and phone controls. There could be a newly added gallery mode, the place avid avid gamers can to find thought paintings and event scenes from the sequence.

That’s easiest the first announcement of the anniversary celebrations, with further info set to be launched on the genuine internet web page throughout May 2020. Spike Chunsoft shall be hosting a Dangan TV Broadcast on the third Thursday of each month, with the character Megumi Ogata performing as a result of the MC. Every broadcast goes to have a particular theme or tone, with the first broadcast on May 21 set to be themed “How I met Danganronpa”.

Proceed Learning at GameSpot

