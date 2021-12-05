Danganronpa Decadence is one of the best murder mystery visual novels in a deadly game

The Netflix series may have become fashionable in television fiction, but in video games the Death Game has been with us for many years. Danganronpa is one of those that best demonstrate how interesting its premise is and with its new Decadence edition it is an unbeatable opportunity to discover it.

If I have to clickbait and place the words “The Squid Game” in this text to attract as much attention as possible to the Danganronpa saga, I will do so without regretting anything. Because this saga deserves it. In fact, his third installment would encourage me to do so, since in this one we must lie in court as a means to get to the truth. So no, Danganronpa doesn’t really have that much to do with The Squid Game, other than both are about a deadly game where the will of its participants is put to the test. But while you’re here, why don’t you have a coffee and discover one of the most interesting and wacky visual novels ever?

And the moment is unbeatable. It is true that it is not difficult to get a digital copy of the trilogy, but those who are still romantic (like a server) with the physical format will have noticed how difficult this game is to get, especially in its edition for PS Vita. Spike Chunsoft now brings this compilation with Danganronpa Decadence, an edition for Nintendo Switch that compiles the trilogy in its anniversary editions with some extras. What does this mean? Not much, really, since they only include one image and audio gallery with illustrations and settings, dialogues and design documents.

If only these were the news, it would remain a small anecdote and an opportunity to get hold of the trilogy; But the Spike Chunsoft team has included a more succulent novelty: Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, a completely independent board game. In addition to the Switch version, the series makes the leap to mobile platforms both on iOS and Android in versions of the first two installments that adjust their format to the touch screen and adapt perfectly, since its soul of a visual novel does not force be controlled with a traditional pad.

The session opens

Ok but, What exactly is Danganronpa for those players who do not know the saga? In the first place, this is an investigative visual novel, but with many game mechanics, where we can move freely to talk to all the students and gather clues to end with a trial where we present our case, in the purest Phoenix Wright style.

In addition to the Switch version, the series makes the leap to iOS and AndroidThe story is quirky like few others, but deep down very interesting: in the first game of the saga we are Makoto Naegi, a student who is invited to the prestigious Hope’s Peak School alongside elite students in various fields. The difference is that those fields can be quite eccentric, such as the ultimate clothing designer, the ultimate heir, the ultimate programmer, and so on. But suddenly we find ourselves inside the institute and nothing is what it seems. The windows are bricked up and the interior completely empty, with the exception of a strange being: Monokuma, a talking bear that presents us with a macabre game in which, To win our freedom, we have to kill someone and get away with it.

Here things are becoming more interesting and we can appreciate how Spike Chunsoft seeks, above all, to place topics on the table such as individualism versus the common good or how important it is to follow the rules or break them. The development is just as magnetic, since (evidently) there will be a murder; We will have to investigate all the clues to find out not only who it was, but also to show how they did it by rebuilding the pieces.

After the investigation is over, the final trials are where Danganronpa ends up shining. The game is capable of creating interesting dynamics in each student’s allegations, playing a lot of distraction and testing the player’s attention to know when and how to counter-argue. For this, we have a series of keywords and mini-games that will help us catch the inconsistencies and lies from the rest of the group. But be careful, because the fact that someone is lying does not mean that they are the murderer. If we add to this its mysterious final twists, Trigger Happy Havoc it laid a foundation that has gone deep since its original release on the Japan-exclusive PSP in 2010.

In Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony the jump to other platforms with more careful funds was noticedThe next two parts do nothing more than pick up this approach, improving mechanics, adding and expanding the roster of characters as we discover the mystery behind Monokuma and the cruel situations that he puts us through. Both Trigger Happy Havoc and its second part, Goodbye Despair, they oppose hope and desolation as the main theme; The latter even dares to plant us in the middle of the paradise island of Jabberwock in the middle of a holiday resort where the same cruel murders will continue to be committed. Their Mechanics evolve to create more intricate discussions, find the right words and a series of even more frenetic minigames.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony continues this philosophy, although it is true that it is a little further away from the hope / desolation binomial for contrast the truth and the lie as a face of the same coin. Thus, we can lie during trials if necessary in order to get to the truth. Here the leap to other platforms with more careful backgrounds was noted, favoring exploration, improving systems in its second part and adding more mechanics and minigames for trials. It also represents the final closure of the trilogy where all the answers await us.

It’s a shame that this Decadence edition didn’t take the opportunity to create an even more complete collection by adding Danganronpa Another Episode: Goodbye Despair Girls, the spin-off that tells a new story between the first and second game with interesting ideas and a system of different game like adventure and third person shooter. However, the novelty here comes from the hand of Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, a board game included in the edition and which, however, is sold separately digitally.

Ultimate Summer Camp picks up the idea of ​​the V3 minigame Ultimate Talent Development Plan and create a story while expanding this board game of dice and squares. We can play as any of the protagonists of the entire saga and we have 50 days (or runs) to improve their statistics and defeat the bosses in each of the areas of the island of Jabberwock. The fights unfold like a classic JRPG in the Dragon Quest style, The truth is that it is quite basic, but that they are forming a long approach by levels in which to defeat powerful enemies while we are getting items to match. It will be interesting for the most staunch, although it is more appreciated when it is included in the physical edition than when buying it separately; Although it has small situations with the entire cast of characters and all the possible fan-service between them, its focus is not so much the narrative as the main trilogy.

We fans take every opportunity to present one of the best visual novelsIt is possible that this Decadence edition represents, at least for a time, the final touch to this saga that captivates by its mixture of eccentricity, boldness in the issues it deals with and mysteries to be solved. Spike Chunsoft has already recently announced his new game: Enigma Archives: Rain Code as the spiritual successor to the series. It is a new dark fantasy and mystery game that moves a little further from the structure of the visual novel to bring exploration to the third person, but solving new murder cases in a strange city. But for those who haven’t gotten close to Danganronpa yet, Decadence is certainly an unbeatable opportunity to do so. It is the most complete edition, which nevertheless has the same inconvenience as many niche works: it is in perfect english. If this is a barrier for you, your version is still necessarily the PC version, since both its first and second installments already have translation patch by TranScene group who is currently translating the third part. As you can see, whether it’s through community efforts, or having to mention The Squid Game to attract more attention, fans want to take every opportunity for more players to get to know one of the best visual novels ever created.