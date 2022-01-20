Danganronpa lands by surprise on Xbox and PC Game Pass with an edition with several extras

Trigger Happy Havoc has been listed by Spike Chunsoft on the Microsoft subscription service.

Owners of an Xbox Game Pass subscription are in luck. Service Microsoft offers a vast library of games on both Xbox and PC, and today we have to add a new addition that will delight fans of visual novels: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc.

Spike Chunsoft has confirmed through his official Twitter account that the title comes to Game Pass with the Anniversary Edition, an edition that celebrates the tenth anniversary of the saga including several extra additions, such as improved game systems, a gallery of characters and promotional illustrations and the official art book.

It is a visual novel with minigames and investigationFrom this very moment we can access the game if we have a subscription to the service on both Xbox consoles and computers, enjoying this mix of visual novel with mini-games and research-focused phases. In Trigger Happy Havoc, we will see how several students wake up in a school turned into a prison from which they will have to try to escape as part of a macabre rule: if you kill a classmate and are not discovered, you can return to reality.

This Anniversary Edition was originally released on iOS and Android in 2020, and also on Nintendo Switch last year. In this way it joins the game lineup that have been added to Game Pass in this month of January, with up to eight more additions that have been added to the service in just the first half of the first month of 2022.

