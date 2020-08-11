‘Dangerous Banks’ Producer Letterbox Boards Contrast Movies’ ‘Davos’

Letterbox Filmproduktion, producer of ZDF-Arte hit “Dangerous Banks” – and a part of the Studio Hamburg Manufacturing Group that backed Netflix’s “Unorthodox” – has boarded “Davos,” a high-end drama sequence from Zurich-based movie producer Content material Movie, producer of “Wonderland.”

“Davos,” a interval espionage thriller, is being written by Germany’s Julia Penner, head author on seasons 3, four and 5 of “Druck,” Germany’s adaptation of “Skam,” and Switzerland’s Adrian Illen, a former producer at Swiss public broadcaster SRF of crime sequence “Tatort.”

Budgeted at $13 million, Contrast Movie’s Ivan Madeo informed Selection, “Davos” is a pioneering high-end drama sequence for Switzerland, for which Contrast has turned to one of many nation’s largest property as a global content material creators: Switzerland’s mystique as a setting for geo-political energy play usually tied to the extraordinary affect Switzerland is held to exert on the world’s monetary techniques.

The Swiss Alpine resort of Davos hosts the annual assembly of the World Financial Discussion board. The sequence suggests the significance of the city dates again a lot earlier, nevertheless. It’s set there as World Struggle I rages in Europe and the elite of the struggle powers meet, supposedly for medical remedy, however in actuality to barter the end result of the battle. Within the sequence, a younger nurse at Davos is recruited by a feminine grasp in a high-stakes energy play deciding struggle or peace.

The six-part sequence tells “a narrative that’s related to the entire of Europe and altered the historical past of the 20th century,” mentioned Contrast Movie’s Stefan Eichenberger.

Produced by Madeo and Eichenberger, “Davos” was launched on the Berlinale Collection Market in 2019 – the primary Swiss sequence to be offered there – after which on the TorinoFilmLab Prolonged TV Collection 2020 workshop this February. “Davos” will shoot in Switzerland, Germany and Belgium, Madeo mentioned.

The Letterbox-Contrast co-production deal announcement on “Davos” comes as Contrast diversifies ever extra into TV manufacturing, making ready two “Tatort Zurich” episodes for Swiss public broadcaster SRF which might be scheduled to shoot from January to April 2021.

The Swiss spinoff from essentially the most well-known crime sequence within the German-speaking world, which was first broadcast on German pubic broadcaster ARD in 1970, “Tatort’s” Zurich episodes star Carol Schuler and Anna Pieri Zuercher because the investigating detectives. They’re directed by younger Swiss filmmaker Christine Repond (“Silver Wall,” “Vacuum”) and written by Stefanie Veith (“Sitting Subsequent to Zoe”) and Nina Vukovic (“Purple Dawn”).

The drive into TV will afford Contrast Movie bigger audiences, Madeo argued.

“Good TV productions are movies virtually everyone is aware of. It’s interesting to supply movies that may be seen by a extremely large viewers; movies that form widespread tradition and thus our frequent values and fundamental ideas,” Madeo mentioned.

Contrast’s TV construct doesn’t imply, nevertheless, that it has given up on film manufacturing. Fairly the opposite. “Serial storytelling exhibits all of the extra clearly what intriguing alternatives lie within the consolidated 90-minute or even shorter format; how one can play creatively with deliberate omissions,” he mentioned. “So, the change between TV and theatrical codecs primarily makes us extra aware and virtuoso narrators.”

Additionally impressed by true occasions – turning on Switzerland’s most well-known prison, Walter Storm, hero of Germany’s publish Bader Meinhof radical left and his relationship along with his long-time lawyer, Barbara Hug – “Caged Birds” (a.okay.a. “Storm”), from Oliver Rihs (“Prepared Regular Ommm”), is about for theatrical launch by Ascot Elite on Jan. 14 in Switzerland and Feb. 25 in Germany by way of Port au Prince Photos.

Produced by Contrast Movie Zurich, Port au Prince Filmproduktion Berlin and Stuttgart’s Niama Movie, and backed by public TV channel Arte, “Caged Birds” will world premiere at Filmfest Hamburg on Sept. 26 earlier than seguing to the primary competitors of an “A”-list pageant.

Produced with Italy’s DocLab Rome, the one firm to win a Venice pageant Golden Lion with a documentary, Gianfranco Rosi’s “Sacro Gra,” doc characteristic “Caveman,” in regards to the dramatic lifetime of artist Filippo Dobrilla, shall be accomplished this month by its first-time director Tommaso Landucci.

An intimate doc characteristic about how folks journey throughout Europe to evade their nations’ restrictive legal guidelines and ethics, “Stray Our bodies,” directed by Greece’s Elina Psykou, will go into manufacturing in September, aiming to shoot throughout 4 European nations.

Produced by Contrast Movie Zurich, Jungle Movies/Anemon Manufacturing (Greece), DocLab Rome (Italy) and Crimson Carpet (Bulgaria), it has received help from the nationwide movie funding companies in all 4 of its co-production nations in addition to from pan-European fund Eurimages.