“Dangerous Love” Co-Stars Shin Go Eun And Yoon Jong Hwa Announce Marriage

Shin Go Eun and Yoon Jong Hwa can be holding a marriage on Might 19. The ceremony can be held in Seoul with minimal visitors in accordance with social distancing measures. Will probably be hosted by Yoon Jong Hwa’s older sister and reporter Yoon Hyun Jin whereas relations will take part performing the marriage track.

The 2 first met whereas engaged on MBC’s every day drama “Dangerous Love” in 2019. They began relationship round June 2020 quickly after the collection ended.

On March 19, Shin Go Eun took to her Instagram to make the marriage announcement to her followers saying, “I can be a Might bride.” She added, “The one that acquired love from everybody on set and gave off vivid power has now develop into a particular individual to me, and he has promised this life to me. We are going to stay fortunately whereas being good influences on each other.”

Shin Go Eun debuted as a singer in 2011 and established her profession as a musical actress by means of works like “Princess Hours,” “The Days,” “I Beloved You,” and extra. After internet hosting a number of exhibits, she began collaborating in dramas with “The Final Empress” and took on lead roles in “Gangnam Scandal” and “Dangerous Love.”

Yoon Jong Hwa debuted as an actor in 2005 with the MBC drama “Recipe of Love” and went on to take part in dramas together with “Air Metropolis” and “Worlds Inside.” He was identified with spinal most cancers in 2015 whereas filming “Eve’s Love” and recovered over a 12 months of receiving remedy.

Congratulations to the couple!

