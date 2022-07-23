Dani Alves arrived at CDMX and the memes were unleashed

Dani Alves unleashed the madness when he arrived at CDMX Photo: Capture Twitter

Just a couple of hours ago, Mexicans began to breathe the same air as the soccer player Dani Alves and some netizens Twitter they could not be left behind in expressing their characteristic humor.

The CDMX has on his land the signing of the summer for the Liga MX, the soccer player landed in the country on Friday, July 22 after a trip from European territory and it is a matter of hours for the official presentation with Pumas.

According to the information collected, the physical tests and the signing of the contract will take place on Saturday, July 23day in which he will officially appear before the media for his presentation with the team and for the first time he will pose with the characteristic auriazul colors of the UNAM team.

A few days ago, the mascot of the university team, Goyo, welcomed the Brazilian soccer player through a video on social networks, to which the player replied: “Hello Goyo, thanks for your presentation. I’m here on the plane and see you soon. Come on Cougars, come on. With the illusion of a 15-year-old boy who leaves his house to fight to write a nice chapter in his story. Mexico will never be the same again”, he commented happily.

Before joining the university team, Dani Alves did not belong to any team, as his last contract ended recently in the summer.

Some of the 39-year-old’s achievements are: 43 or 44 trophies, however not all of them have the same world value, for example those obtained in the São Paulo championship in Sao Paulo, in his native Brazil.

The Brazilian has three dried apricotswhich are trophies awarded by the UEFA Champions League to the most important clubs in the world, which has great difficulty in being able to win one.

He has been champion at club level 38 times, has 5 titles with Sevilla, a Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Cups, a European Super Cup, 23 trophies with Barcelona, ​​six Champions Leagues, three Super Cups of Europe and three Club World Cups.

Even with all this data, the memes of internet users cannot be missing:

It’s time to save to pay the tuition. Photo: Capture Twitter

The footballer’s salary has to come from somewhere and the crisis is hitting everything.

Well, the laughs will not be lacking. Photo: Capture Twitter

He hasn’t even finished signing the contract yet. fans are already sending bad vibes.

Football fans are proud of that boy. Photo: Capture Twitter

Dreams do come true.

He just had to join the Pumas so that the fans always saw him with eyes of love. Photo: Capture Twitter

It is that the colors of the cougars combine more with their eyes, that is why the fans no longer bother to see it.

Coincidences do not exist, everything happens for a reason. Photo: Capture Twitter

You don’t have to be so pessimistic The day hasn’t even started yet.

Let him know in time, so he can organize himself well, please. Photo: Capture Twitter

Sundays are family and everyone knows itwill it be possible to change the game day, something like Monday or Wednesday?

Midnight questions that don’t let fans sleep. Photo: Capture Twitter

As they say out there: The one who can, can, and the one who can’t, support. Now it’s up to the other Mexican soccer teams that a star like him is not part of their team.

The perfect date. Photo: Capture Twitter

Nothing more romantic than inviting the person you like to see the debut of one of your favorite players accompanied by a good meal and a refreshing drink.

The only thing left is to get excited about life. Photo: Capture Twitter

Sometimes you make rash decisionsit is worth reflecting, does anyone know if you can change teams?

