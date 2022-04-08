Dani Alves assured that he would not invest a fortune in Haaland and indicated which megastar Barcelona should sign

At 38, Dani Alves is still in force at Barcelona (Reuetrs)

Dani Alves He is the footballer with the most titles in the history of football, with 45 coronations, and he is also one of the best right-backs of all time, which is why his opinion is heard within the Barcelona and by all football experts. In this context, it is no coincidence that this week the Brazilian has spoken out regarding the next transfer market and has given his view on what the Catalan club should do.

The 38-year-old footballer is part of the Blaugrana squad, although he has only participated in 10 games throughout the season and was consulted by the sites Sport Y Sports world about the possible arrival of Erling Haaland to the culé dressing room. The Norwegian gunner, with a valid contract with the Borussia Dortmundis sought after by the best clubs in the world, such as Manchester City, United, Liverpool and Real Madrid and Barcelona is also in that bid.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus player was sincere in giving his opinion on the matter: “I wouldn’t throw the rest for Haaland. Honestly, I wouldn’t spend a lot of money on it. In Mbappé yes, but in Haaland no. I’m playing sports director, eh, but I’d bet on Mbappé first. It seems to me more complete in all aspects. If you are going to make a giant investment, you have to do it in the best. If it were up to me, I would bet on Mbappé”.

Erling Haaland is just 21 years old and his scoring records are higher than those of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at that age (Reuters)

His comment resonated on European portals, above all because Mbappe will end in June his bond with the PSG and he has not yet renewed it, so it is believed that he has already agreed to join another team. Everything indicates that his destiny will be the real Madrid. “He is the best there is, and for Barça’s style. At this moment, in football, there is no one better than him.”insisted on the 23-year-old Frenchman.

On the other hand, he chose the two footballers who -according to his opinion- stand out the most on the right side: “I really like the one from Liverpool, Alexander Arnold, I also really like Hakimi (from PSG), with buts, but I like what he does. There is one in Flamengo, he is young, I like how he plays and how he understands the game (Matheuzinho)”.

In turn, within the framework of the emergence of a new breed of footballers with great projection from La Masía, Barcelona’s youth academy, as Pedri The Gavi, Alves He acknowledged that there is currently great pressure that collides directly with development: “Today’s football doesn’t give you time to wait for young people to get fired up. The sport demands the maximum from you from now on”.

