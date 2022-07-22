Dani Alves confirmed his arrival at Pumas with some stories on Instagram

Pumas put an end to the rumors and confirmed the arrival of Dani Alves to the team (Video: Instagram/ @pumasmx)

After all the uncertainty surrounding the signing of Dani Alves con Pumasthe college squad at last confirmed the arrival of the emblematic brazilian defender via Instagram and will be the new team player for the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX.

Through a temporary story that was uploaded to networks, the interaction of the Brazilian with the official account of the national university club. With a short video that lasts less than a minute, the squad university showed the player and his interest in “following” Pumas on social networks, the former Barcelona footballer slipped the feed to see the most recent posts from the team and finally “follow” the account.

Without further explanation, those images quickly went viral on the internet. Later, the team’s official Twitter account uploaded a second video in which the team’s pet Support waiting for the arrival of Dani Alves in the facilities of University City.

Dani Alves confirmed his arrival at Pumas with a reaction on social networks (Photo: Instagram/ pumasmx)

The team mascot of the set of the scree pointed to the main entrance of the facility to the university quarry and took a vehicle that toured the other facilities of the Pumas team to finally reach the University Olympic Stadium; The recording ended with a message dedicated to the club’s new defender: “Dani, we are waiting for you”.

The post on Twitter was accompanied by a short sentence: “@DaniAlvesD2 We will wait for you”. Immediately, the fans of the UNAM team reacted to the news since it was something that several fans of the club were waiting for.

The video quickly exceeded eight thousand “likes” and more than a thousand quotes retweeted because so far in the Apertura 2022 transfer market, the arrival of the Absolute with the Brazil National Team was the one that received the most attention and relevance since it marked the arrival of a world figure in Mexican soccer.

The Pumas team of the National University confirmed the signing of Dani Alves through their social networks (Video: Twittter/@PumasMX)

The news generated such an impact that the BBVA MX League applauded the hiring of Pumas and welcomed him to the Mexican tournament. Through Twitter he wrote the following: “Welcome, @DaniAlvesD2! We already want to see you on the pitches of the #LigaBBVAMX”.

Pumas put an end to the rumors and gave a surprise to all his fans because the speculation caused some fans to no longer believe in the signing. They were weeks of uncertainty for all the people who support the group led by Andres Lillini.

Previous weeks there was talk of the possibility that Alves became the “bomb” signing of the team and the entire Liga MX, but different events caused doubts about the negotiation that the board maintained.

As soon as it transpired that the right-back had offers from the Universidad Nacional club, both the player and the team showed no interest in the subject. But the illusion was created from Leopold Silvapresident of the sports board of Pumas, confirmed the interest of the board for the player.

Dani Alves sent signals on social networks of his possible arrival at Pumas in Liga MX (Photo: Instagram/@danialves)

Thereafter a series of leaks and social media posts it is how controversy of the hiring of the directive was generated auriazul. Even the wife of Dani Alves, Joana Sanz, joined the debate and at the time ruled out the hiring of Pumas with the 39-year-old defender.

One of the most recent leaks of the arrival of the defense was about the dorsal number what he will wear on the team; it would be the number 2so all the player’s shirts would carry that figure in addition to his name.

So far it is unknown how long he will play with Pumas, the only thing missing would be the Official presentationthis will be given in coming days when Alves arrives in Mexicotake medical tests and learn about the team’s facilities.

