Dani Alves doesn’t know what it’s like to win: Pumas had five winless games with the Brazilian in their ranks

Dani Alves, Pumas player in Liga MX. Photo: @PumasMX

Los Cougars of the National Universityl were defeated by the Athletic Saint Louis at stake for matchday 9 of the Liga MX. With this, the club linked its fifth game without victory with Dani Alves in their ranks (four in the league and a friendly), that is, the Brazilian still does not know what it is like to win in Mexico. In the duel, Las Tunas three goals for two were imposed.

The dispute over the ninth date of the Opening 2022 He summoned the people from the capital to the field of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium with the explicit objective of adding points after a complicated start to the semester that has them in the last positions of the classification. A) Yes, with Alves as auriazul and a new one disaster, Pumas do not know what it is to winbut even before their arrival they have barely been able to beat an opponent once.

“This team does not represent what we want. What we have been building for two and a half years. We were at the forefront and these types of matches did not escape us. Individual errors are chained, they cost us goals and when you are in this negative split you have to look for solutions”, said the coach Andres Lillini at a press conference after the failure of his leadership.

Dani Alves, Pumas player in Liga MX. Photo: @PumasMX

Since the arrival of the Brazilian to Mexicoin the second fortnight of July, the university students have disputed five duels with a balance of two draws and three losses. The debut of the most successful winger and player in the history of the sport took place against Mazatlan in Ciudad Universitaria with a draw against Mazatlan. This was followed by another draw with the same result against the Rayados de Monterrey.

However, the visit to the Nou Camp de Barcelona for the dispute over the Joan Gamper trophy was the turning point. after being thrashed by the blaugranas six goals to nil, the decline in the game of the whole began. That game was followed by another loose marker against scored by his greatest rival, the America for three to zero. And finally, one more before saint Louis the night of this March 18.

Thus, with the results achieved in Liga MX, they add only eight units. Regarding the misstep, the coach commented: “I am in a very bad way because I am responsible, the one who is first asked to leave the place, the first to give instructions, because that is how it should be and it is a complex situation, the fans and the club does not deserve it and counting that, very badly ”.

Dani Alves, Pumas player in Liga MX. Photo: @PumasMX

After having gone ahead on the scoreboard with a double from the Argentine Toto Sage, the people from the capital saw their advantage go with punctual errors from their defensive players. The locals’ first goal was due to a foul committed inside the area that was redeemed in a good way In the second and third goals, the mark was weak and this allowed the Uruguayan Abel Hernandez establish himself as the man of the match with his hat-trick.

“Individual errors are triggered and cost goals. Salvio’s departure should not affect us, this is a group, the second half we lost duels, we wanted to do things that we did not train”, was part of Lillini’s final analysis on the reasons for having lost. For the next date, Pumas to Santos at the University Olympic Stadium.

KEEP READING:

From Tecatito Corona to Luis Montes: the footballers who missed a World Cup due to injury

Court ratified the freedom of Joao Maleck; He denied protection to the family of his victim after a fatal crash

Golovkin “doubted” Canelo Álvarez’s championships due to his history with doping