Dani Alves ended the mystery and announced the decision he made for the future of his career

Dani Alves announced that he will not sign for any team for the remainder of the year

One of the great unknowns of South American football has finally come to an end. This Friday, the Brazilian Dani Alves communicated to his fans how his career will continue after leaving the Saint Paul in the middle of a dispute for non-payment. The 38-year-old footballer also explained the reasons on which he based the decision he made for his immediate future.

The former Barcelona and Juventus player, among other world-class teams, announced that will not sign for any club for the remainder of the year, although he was cautious when giving more details about his future and avoided talking about an eventual retirement.

“I came to Brazil for a child’s dream and the dream came true. Being a champion with the club of the heart is priceless. It’s not about money, it’s about values, it’s about manliness, it’s about character, it’s about legacy, “he wrote in the letter he posted on his Instagram account along with a black and white photo of himself in which He is seen holding a ball from which flames are coming out.

The 38-year-old player also tried to calm the waters regarding the versions found that circulated after his abrupt departure from San Pablo: “You have to make tough decisions, but as usual, nothing in my life has been easy. It’s just another decision. Thank you all for your interest, but I would like the chapter to close without any interference. I know many things were said, but the truth is only oneI came here for a dream and I am leaving here fulfilled ”.

The full-back is without a team after leaving San Pablo (REUTERS / Nelson Almeida)

Dani Alves arrived at San Pablo in August 2019 and at that time he signed a contract that would bind him to the institution until December 2022. Last May, the team that has the Argentine Hernan Crespo as a technician champion of the Paulistao tournament and thus he broke a nine-year drought without winning a title and 15 without staying with the state.

Then, the footballer left with his team to play the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – where he won the gold medal and expanded his record of 43 titles that make him the most winner of all time – and was later called up to play the South American Qualifiers. At the beginning of September, the full-back did not return to San Pablo’s training sessions and the club informed the DT that he could no longer count on him.

The motives? The representatives affirmed that Alves would not return to San Pablo until the debt that the club had with him was paid, that around 11 million reais (about 2 million USD). Faced with the footballer’s attitude, the leadership was blunt and made the decision to end the defender’s contract.

Flamengo, Fluminense, Mexico clubs and Middle East They were considered as possible destinations for the historic Brazilian footballer, but they were only rumors that did not materialize. The mystery was solved with the confirmation from the footballer himself that he will take a few months off before defining what his next sporting challenge will be. At the moment, retirement does not appear to be an option.

With 43 titles to his credit, Dani Alves is the most winning soccer player in history (EFE / Fernando Bizerra)



The complete letter from Dani Alves:

I come here to inform you that I have chosen not to sign for any club for the rest of the year. I came to Brazil for a child’s dream and the dream came true. Being a champion with the club of the heart is priceless.

It’s not about money, it’s about values, it’s about manliness, it’s about character, IT’S ABOUT LEGACY.

It takes tough decisions, but as usual, nothing in my life has been easy. It’s just another decision. Thank you all for your interest, but I would like the chapter to close without any interference.

I know many things were said, but the truth is only one, I came here for a dream and I am leaving here fulfilled. Thank you

