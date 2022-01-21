Dani Alves gave a Chilean assist, but Barcelona was eliminated from the Copa del Rey

The Basque team and the Catalan team faced each other in San Mamés



The Barcelona He is still submerged in his crisis and this Thursday he fell to the Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The set of Xavi Hernández had achieved two transitory draws with the cries of Ferrán Torres and Pedri, but could not against the conquests of Inigo Martinez e Iker Muniain, in duplicate.

With this defeat, the Catalan team was left without the possibility of fighting for another title, after having lost in the semifinals of the Spain Supercup before him Real Madrid and have been expelled from the Champions League in group area. In The League, the Catalans are sixth, bidding for a place in the qualifying zone for the highest competition in the UEFA, so his only aspiration to give his audience a joy is to win the Europa League, where it should be measured before the Naples in the next phase.

In today’s duel, the Barcelona was able to recover twice from the blows of the Bilbao. Ferran Torres, with his first cry after his arrival in this market, put the partial 1 to 1 with a fantastic right to the far post. Then, when the score was 2-1 in favor of the locals and added time was played, Dani Alves para, from chilean, attend Pedri. The youth took a bombshell at close range for the tie that stretched the definition to the extension. The Brazilian winger, who returned to the club after passing through San Pablo, PSG and Juventus, showed some rebellion in a close match.

In extra time, the Basques celebrated with a penalty goal from Iker Muniain, the great figure on the field, who had opened the scoring two minutes into the match.

Athletic Bilbao celebrated against Barcelona (Reuters)

“We are already competing, there is only one step left to win”, Gerard Piqué had declared after losing the classic against Real Madrid in the Spain Supercup. This Thursday, the Catalan team showed a good game at times, but still not enough to be able to celebrate a victory.

Barcelona will present itself again this Sunday when they visit Alaves, one of the worst teams in the tournament, for matchday 22 of La Liga. It will be vital for those led by Xavi Hernandez being able to add three to continue on in the fight to access an international contest in the 2022/23 season. For his part, the Athletic Bilbao will do the same against him Vallecano Ray.

From Copa del Rey They have already said goodbye -in addition to the Catalan team- the b (lost 2-1 with Betis) and the Atletico Madrid (succumbed 2-0 with Real Sociedad), two of the candidates for the trophy. For his part, the Real Madrid advanced by overcoming Elche 2-1 and wait for the draw to find out who your next opponent will be.

