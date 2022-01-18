Dani Alves revealed that he spoke with Lionel Messi: “It would be great if he finished his career at Barcelona”

The FC Barcelona player Dani Alves in a file photo (EFE)

Dani Alves spoke this week with Catalunya Radio and took stock of his return to Barcelona where it is directed by Xavi Hernández, his former partner. He also revealed that he had a dialogue with Lionel Messi, now in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and with whom he coincided in his first stage at the club.

The Brazilian winger was consulted about the talk he had with the Argentine: “Messi is the best in the history of football. It’s strange being here and not seeing him, not having him in the band. I told you, you’re not going to be anywhere better than here. The same thing he told me when I left. It would be great if he finished his career here”.

It is important to remember that The flea He has a link with the French team until June 2023, which is why a return to the culé cast should be postponed until then. But, beyond the wish of Alves, there are no negotiations that maintain that this is going to happen.

In turn, the former Juventus player maintained that hiring footballers of his age, 38 years old, is only a guarantee if they are great figures: “I would hesitate unless his name is Dani Alves, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi or Ibrahimovic, people who don’t want others to tell them when to back off.”

Dani Alves and Lionel Messi shared nine seasons at Barcelona (Reuters)

Dani Alves is now led by Xavi Hernández, his former teammate and disciple of Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian was cautious and asked to avoid comparisons between the two technicians: “Xavi and Guardiola have the same style, we don’t have to look at what one of them achieved and the one who found the other. Grace is looking for a revolution: Cruyff did it and Guardiola too”.

In this sense, the footballer who returned to the Spanish team just a couple of months ago asked for patience and recalled that the club is going through a transition: “It will take one or two years, but the challenge is to return to Barcelona that we have fallen in love with, the team that changed the history of football and this idea must be put into the heads of the people who are part of the club”.

Dani Alves He stood out at Barcelona between 2008 and 2017, a stage in which he won 23 titles and established himself as one of the best full-backs in the history of world football. Now, after his steps through the Juventus, the PSG Y Saint Paul, has returned to help the club achieve the level of play that it was able to demonstrate long ago when it was fighting for the Champions League.

KEEP READING:

Diego Simeone revealed the private dialogue he had with Luis Suárez due to the rumors of conflict at Atlético Madrid

They assure that the Catalan independence movement asked Barcelona for financing with ghost contracts

The Argentine striker with a past in River Plate who sounds in Barcelona as “Plan B” if Álvaro Morata does not arrive