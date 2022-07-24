Dani Alves sent a new message to the Pumas fans in which he said he was excited to arrive: “See you soon”

Dani Alves sent a new message to the Pumas fans



After the National University Club announce the arrival of Dani Alves to the institution through a video, the soccer player did not take long to send a response of thanks through a message in which, in addition, he hinted that he is already on his way to the Mexican capital. It is then that the Pumas are close to officialize the most winning player in history as a new auriazul element.

“Hello Goyo, thank you for your presentation. I’m here on the plane and see you soon. Come on Cougars, come on. With the illusion of a 15-year-old boy who leaves his house to fight to write a nice chapter in his story. Mexico will never be the same again,” assured the 39-year-old Brazilian.

Hours before, the mascot of the capital team welcomed the star and, although the club has not officially issued any statement, nor have its spokesmen confirmed it, the hiring is considered a sure thing.

Currently the Brazilian does not have a team. His last team was Barcelona with whom he ended his contract in the recent summer. Thus, after six months with the Barça (second stage), Alves will play in Mexico unless a calamity happens at the last moment.

The Pumas team of the National University confirmed the signing of Dani Alves through their social networks.

In his period as a culé, the right back had little participation and after not being renewedwent in search of a competitive team to reach the World Cup in optimal shape. Qatar 2022. Although he is a veteran, the arrival of Alves to Mexican soccer is the most mediatic signing since the also Brazilian Ronaldinho played with Queretaro. Tigres also surprised with the signing of inglés André-Pierre Gignacto mention a few cases.

Few players of the stature of the Brazilian have Aztec football as their destiny. However, the Pedregal team could make one of the bombs most acclaimed by fans in the country. Although the age of the lateral is already a factor to consider in the movement, his impressive track record and tour of the fields of the best clubs in the world support him.

On his shoulders he carries more than four dozen titles at the group level. No other footballer compares to him, not even Lionel Messi o Cristiano Ronaldo. Some records count 44 or 43 trophies, some even vary more due to the value of the competition (such as the São Paulo championship that he won with Sao Paulo in his native Brazil, since it is regional). But even with that, his status as the top winner remains unaffected.

Although it is a continental competition, the UEFA Champions League is the most important club trophy in the world due to the difficulty of winning it. The Brazilian has three dried apricots in their showcases, all achieved with the Catalan team. However, the trophy count is vast.

At club level, Alves has been 38 times champion: 5 titles with Sevilla: a Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Cups and a European Super Cup; 23 with Barcelona: six Leagues, four Copa del Rey, four Spanish Super Cups, three Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups; two with Juventus: a League and a Cup; six with PSG: two Leagues, one League Cup, two French Super Cups and one Cup, and finally one with Sao Paulo: the Paulista championship.

With the canarinha his conquests continue. With Alves in his ranks, Brazil He has been champion in the U20 World Cup (2003), on two occasions in the Copa América (2007 and 2019) another two in the Confederations Cup (2009 and 2013) and the most recent triumph, the gold medal in the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020 (2021). That in sum, add others six titles to their windows.

