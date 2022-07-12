Dani Alves shot against Barcelona: “He doesn’t care about the people who made history for the club”

Dani Alves had two stages at Barcelona, ​​the second, last season (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

As you define your future, Dani Alves He referred in harsh terms to Barcelona, his recent club and in which he had his second step last season. The 39-year-old Brazilian defender was a teammate of Lionel Messi and was under the orders of Pep Guardiola among other coaches, and won everything with the culé team. However, from his perspective, he did not have good memories of that last transit in the Barça team.

“This club has sinned in recent years. Al Barça he doesn’t care about the people who made history for the club. As a culé, I would like him to Barça do things differently. I’m not talking about myself because my situation was another scenario. I am eternally grateful to Xavi and the president for the second chance”, the veteran footballer shot in an interview with The Guardian.

“Since I arrived I made it very clear that he was no longer a 20-year-old guy who wanted things to be done up front, without hiding. I dreamed for five years to live this second moment. The only thing I didn’t like was how my departure was managed, ”he said about his last experience at the Catalan entity, in which he did not renew his contract. His last period was from November 17, 2021 to June 15, 2022.

Dani Alves celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi. They won everything in Barcelona (Reuters / Albert Gea / File Photo)

Dani stated that on his return to Barcelona he found a club “full of young people with incredible ideas on the pitch”, although he recognized that “the team needs to improve their work off the pitch. The mentality is totally opposite to what we built a few years ago. Everything that happens on the field is a reflection of what happens outside.”

“Soccer has been balanced a lot, it is a collective game… And that has been left out of the club,” he referred in a tone of nostalgia. Alves, in his first stage in the Barça entity, from 2008 to 2016, experienced high-flying moments in his performance with his projections that were a registered trademark and a fluid game with relays that allowed him to go on the attack. In the culé team he played a total of 406 games, scored 22 goals and provided 104 assists.

Regarding his future, some versions place him again in Spain with Valladolid or the return to his country with Atlético Paranaense (qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores). He gave no indication of where he might fall back, but clarified that he doesn’t “like challenges and I adapt to any situation”, adding: “Today I am unemployed, but interesting things have come up. I am studying offers that meet a high level of competitiveness. This is soccer. You have to get together with people who pursue the same goal, who want to compete, win. I like to win. I want to go somewhere where I can win.”

Dani Alves with the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (REUTERS / Thomas Peter)

With almost four decades, he accepts that there are prejudices about what he can still offer on a playing field, although he argues that “I know that everyone talks about my age, that I am old, that 20 years ago everyone loved me and today they don’t… But I completely disagree because I have an experience that I didn’t have before. When there is a big game, young people get nervous and worry, but I don’t”.

At that point, he explained that “age has its pros and cons. There are many things that you do when you are 20 years old, but you don’t when you are older. Maturity comes only from living. I also have experience of having lived almost everything in the sport”.

Alves dreams of playing in his third World Cup and returning to the top event after his absence in Russia 2018 and after having participated in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014. “No one plays because they are friends with the coach. In the end, it is his job that is at risk. He (per Coach Tite) will not expose himself. He is not stupid. He needs players that match what he needs. Tite and I have many years of working together. It is a relationship in which one trusts and requires high performance from the other. It is very demanding,” she stated.

And he made it clear that beyond a possible call for Qatar 2022, that would not be his last dance: “The last dance is when you are going to retire, but I think I will continue dancing. A dance is always welcome, regardless of the place and the dance. I do not think so. And the last dance has already been done. It is better to create a new chapter, a new series. It’s another chapter of my life.”

