Dani Alves threw a stone at commentators in the midst of the Pumas crisis (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

After the heavy defeat against the America in University City, Pumas they reached five consecutive games without winning, with two goals included and nine goals conceded in the last two games, thus confirming the sports crisis in the university team.

In the midst of the bad auriazul moment and due to the constant criticism to which they have been subjected, the new leader of the locker room and signing of the summer in the Liga MX He decided to raise his voice through his social networks.

Is about Dani Alvesnew soccer player Pumas, who decided to post a reflection on his Instagram account, encourage his own teammates and excite the fans with a better future; However, he took the opportunity to launch a harsh hint at communication professionals who are responsible for commenting on football.

Dani Alves threw a stone at commentators in the midst of the Pumas crisis (photo: Instagram/@danialves)

“Whoever does not prepare for the process will never be worthy of the event. Or did you think winning would be easy? Being a winner in life is difficult it’s easy to be commentators”

Those were the words you wrote Alves in social networks, with which he left a hard stone to radio or television commentators, most likely towards those who talk about football and in this case in relation to the Pumasbecause since the beating they suffered at the hands of the FC Barcelonaa large sector of the media ranted against those led by Andres Lillini.

And it is that the 6-0 suffered in the Joan Gamper trophycombined with the 0-3 against America in the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, caused the ability of this team to be questioned again in the remainder of the tournament.

Dani Alves played the 90 minutes in the Clásico Capitalino and collaborated with a poor start in the first goal for América (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Precisely in the duel against the Coapa team, Alves starred in a bitter moment for his first games with Pumas, because from his feet came the first goal for America that triggered the landslide.

In order to surprise the blue-cream defenders, Alves sent an air service with advantage towards the position of John Ignatius Dinenno. However, Richard Sánchez took advantage of his inaccuracy in the trajectory of the ball and intercepted to send a header to Álvaro Fidalgo. The Spaniard managed to drive for a few meters, but noticed an advantage in the position of Alexander Zendejas and sent a go-ahead pass.

The movement was replicated by the Mexican player and he sent one more pass to Henry Martin, who was found within the area. The Yucatecan tried to define with a little hat on the goalkeeper, but he hit the ball on the crossbar. However, the defenders did not notice the presence of Diego Valdes in the small area and favored the Chilean so that volleyed off and opened the actions at CU Stadium.

