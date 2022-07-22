Dani Alves very close to Pumas: they revealed when he would arrive in Mexico for his presentation

Dani Alves sent signals on social networks of his possible arrival at Pumas in Liga MX (Photo: Instagram/@danialves)

Updated Thursday July 21

Dani Alves he burst the social networks again and filled the followers of Pumas and of the Liga MXWell, through his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the Brazilian international shared two photos that link him to Mexican culture.

With all the intention of generating expectation, he first compared his partner Joana Sanz with the artist Frida Kahlo, next to the brief legend of “a sign”. Later she uploaded a video on Instagram where she remembered the day she got mariachi hat and sang with the Mexican group, for which he sentenced with a description that moved his followers:

“Life always sends signs, we need to always be attentive to that!!! Viva México bastards ”, which she accompanied with an emoticon of a cougar.

Dani Alves sent signals on social networks, first comparing his partner, Joana Sanz, with the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (Photo: Instagram/@danialves)

After these “signs”, as the footballer himself described it, the information about the almost imminent agreement between Pumas y Dani AlvesWell, although he is not yet signed, everything seems to indicate that his arrival in the Mexican league is a matter of hours.

In accordance with ESPN, Pumas would have accelerated the negotiations with the Brazilian side, to the extent that they considered his arrival as “very advanced” and reported the day that it could be made official.

If Dani Alves Say yes definitively, the right-handed defender would land in Mexico this weekend at the facilities of the Auriazul team in the country’s capital to sign his contract on friday july 22.

Leopoldo Silva confirmed the rapprochement of Pumas with Dani Alves (Photo: CUARTOSCURO / REUTERS)

In this way the whole of UNAM and its fans could put their illusions to the fullest regarding the last signing of the summer, since everything seems to indicate that Dani Alves and their respective agents has definitively approached positions, so much so that different reports already give their arrival to Mexican soccer as a fact.

The ex player of the FC Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint Germain and Juventus could be presented with the auriazul uniform between Monday and Wednesdaywith the aim of being available to Andrés Lillini on date 6 of the 2022 Opening, when Pumas welcome to Monterrey at the University Olympic Stadium.

As is customary, the 39-year-old player would previously have to pass the corresponding physical tests and sign all the paperwork that is already being processed, in addition to requesting his work visa from the embassy in order to be registered with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

Dani Alves asked for the authorization of Tite, the Brazilian coach, to reach the MX League and not miss out on the World Cup (Photo: EFE/Fernando Bizerra)

According to information published by René Tovar and Antonio Rosales through ESPNdetailed that Pumas would have made an offer $3 million for the Brazilian, just for signing with the university team.

To this amount, usual in players without a contract under the concept of “signing bonus”, the salary that he would receive during his entire contract still needs to be added, since until now it is known that Alves would sign for one year with the auriazul team.

Although the specific salary has not been disclosed, they did detail that it would be among the best salaries in Mexican soccer, only behind Florian Thauvin, Andre Pierre Gignac, William Ochoa and the newly incorporated jonathan rodriguezso you could receive a figure close to $2 million per year in salary.

KEEP READING:

Dani Alves shot against Barcelona: “He doesn’t care about the people who made history for the club”

The comment of Dani Alves’s girlfriend with which she could rule out her arrival at Pumas

The photo of Zague with Dani Alves that caused controversy among the Mexican fans