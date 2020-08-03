Dani Harmer ‘can’t wait’ to return as Tracy Beaker for brand new BBC series

All our desires will probably be seen via as Dani Harmer is ready to reprise her position as Tracy Beaker when the series returns to the BBC.

The 31-year-old actor will probably be reprising the position of the gobby tween – though this time all grown up – in new series My Mum Tracy Beaker.

The upcoming series will probably be based mostly on Jacqueline Wilson’s ebook of the identical title, and can present Tracy as a single mum to her 12-year-old daughter Jess.

Harmer stated she “can’t wait” to get again into the long-lasting position which she grew to become fashionable for within the noughties.

“I can’t wait to return once more to the position of Tracy. I’m a fan myself and wish to know what occurs subsequent and the place this journey takes her. Being a mom, I understand how a lot it adjustments you,” she advised The Solar.

Whereas Harmer is happy to play a extra grown up Tracy, followers will nonetheless be seeing her normal sassy traits, which we couldn’t be happier to hear.

In any case it wouldn’t be Tracy Beaker with out a “moron”, “bathroom off” , “porridge mind” or every other random insult right here and there.

“I’m trying ahead to seeing the way it has modified Tracy however nonetheless preserving her the identical feisty, sturdy feminine lead that folks know and love,” Harmer added.

The Story of Tracy Beaker aired on the BBC from 2002 to 2005. The spin-off, Tracy Beaker Returns, adopted on the community from 2010 to 2012.

It’s not but identified whether or not we’ll be seeing any of the previous forged from the Dumping Floor, such as Tracy’s well-known nemesis Justine Littlewood, performed by Montanna Thompson.

Nevertheless, casting is at present underway to discover a younger actor to play her daughter, Jess, with execs nonetheless trying for the fitting individual.

We definitely hope she’s simply as sassy and argumentative as her mum was!

