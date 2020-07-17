Danica Pupa Hired as Third Partner at LA’s Intrinsic Agency

Los Angeles primarily based below-the-line company, Intrinsic, which was based by Companions Jonathan Silverman and Dana Salston has added a 3rd companion and agent, Danica Pupa.

Pupa started her profession at CAA after which spent a number of years as an govt in improvement, present programming, and advertising for corporations together with Common, Fox and Paramount. In 2009 she joined boutique company Dattner, Dispoto and Associates the place she signed an esteemed group of below-the-line expertise and was recognized for her excellent style. Extra lately Pupa labored at APA of their manufacturing division till final week when she joined Intrinsic as a companion.

She brings about 30 purchasers into the Intrinsic fold. Her roster of prime purchasers consists of cinematographers Neville Kidd, Quyen Tran, Suzie Lavelle, Manuel Billeter; manufacturing designers Toni Barton, Mark Metal, Jamie Lapsley; costume designers Natalie Bronfman, Christine Clark; line producers Kevin Lafferty, Brian Cange; and editors Jim Flynn and David Leonard.

“We have been ready for the correct match, a 3rd companion who would match proper into our tradition and once we had an opportunity so as to add Danica, we made the supply with out a second thought,” stated Salston.

“We now have admired Danica for years as pleasant rivals, it’s thrilling to be on the identical workforce going ahead,” stated Silverman.

“Being one of many house owners of an aesthetic company boutique label has not solely been a purpose of mine, I really feel it’s the proper place to be for my clientele on this consistently ever-changing market,” stated Pupa.

Silverman, Salston, and Pupa at the moment are the three companions within the L.A. workplace. Intrinsic London is run by companions Rob Little and Jarek Zapora. Highspot//Intrinsic in Warsaw is run by companions Donata Rojewska, Hanna Kisielinska, and Agnieszka Hermanow.

