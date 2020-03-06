Daniel and Beth leave Coronation Street together – find out when they’ll be back

He’s been widowed, dumped and labelled a pariah, so it’s no surprise Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) desires to get away from Coronation Street for some time – however who predicted he’d go on vacation with arch-enemy Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) simply days after she accused him of tarnishing his late spouse’s reminiscence?

Friday sixth March’s hour-long version handled the aftermath of Bethany Platt’s departure, who left her boyfriend behind for a brand new life in That London when she realised she was doomed to be within the shadow of Daniel’s tragic partner Sinead, who died from most cancers in October 2019. Daniel calling her ‘Sinead’ when he drunkenly proposed considerably sealed the deal.

Apprehensive for his welfare, the Barlows banded together to ebook devastated Daniel right into a Scottish retreat so he can get correct assist for his ailing psychological well being. Not eager to leave little boy Bertie behind, Daniel refused, however was stunned when Sinead’s auntie Beth agreed to place their variations apart and accompany him so she may babysit whereas he obtained his head straight.

With the frost between the sworn enemies defrosted for the sake of Bertie’s happiness, Daniel and Beth hugged it out and left for the retreat north of the border. The characters will be off display screen for a short while, however we will reveal the actual purpose they’ve been quickly written out…

Corrie is filmed just a few months prematurely so what’s on display screen now was shot close to the beginning of the yr, simply as George started her stint as a contestant on the most recent sequence of Dancing On Ice.

To assist the actress juggle her busy schedule, a spokesperson for the cleaning soap confirmed to RadioTimes.com she was granted a brief leave of absence – whereas Mallard has been on the centre of so many dramatic scenes he was simply given a while off!

“Daniel and Beth’s vacation to Scotland facilitated Lisa George having day without work for Dancing On Ice, and a well-earned break for the sensible Rob Mallard. They’ll be away for just a few weeks.”

Regardless of the truce, can the pair actually cease bickering for that lengthy after buying and selling so many insults over the previous few months?

