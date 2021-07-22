Daniel Bryan reportedly signed to AEW

Daniel Bryan has reportedly determined what he’ll do subsequent in his wrestling occupation – signing with AEW.



Cassidy Haynes from Bodyslam.web stories that they’ve a supply who has advised them that Bryan is “locked up” and has signed a 100% contract with AEW.

Bryan was once final observed on WWE TV dropping a Championship vs. Profession fit towards Roman Reigns at the April thirtieth episode of SmackDown. His WWE contract expired on Might 4.

Haynes stories that Bryan asked the next: to paintings fewer dates for related cash, with the intention to paintings in Japan, and to have ingenious enter into his personality.

AEW granted the ones requests, which resulted in Daniel’s signing. There are already initial plans for his AEW debut.

