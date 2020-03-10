Daniel Craig Drops F-Bombs While Explaining Decision To Quit Playing James Bond

Following the discharge of Spectre, Daniel Craig fairly famously stated he’d relatively slash his wrists than play James Bond once more. At that time the concept of him ever enjoying the position once more appeared not possible. The query of if Craig would return, and if not, who would take over, turned a serious subject in popular culture. And whereas he finally determined to reprise the position yet another time, it appears clear that the time to go away is now, as Craig does not sound like he was fairly in the identical head area to play the tremendous spy this time round. As Craig says, his life has modified and he simply sees that different issues are extra necessary.