Daniel Craig Pays Tribute to Sean Connery

Daniel Craig paid tribute to Sean Connery, calling his fellow 007, “one of many true greats of cinema.” Connery died in a single day in his sleep. He was 90.

In a decades-long profession, Connery received an Oscar for “The Untouchables” and appeared in such hits as “The Rock,” “The Man Who Would Be King,” “Time Bandits” and “Indiana Jones and the Final Campaign.” He was greatest identified, nonetheless, as the person who launched James Bond to moviegoers with 1962’s “Dr. No.” Connery would go on to play the suave super-spy in six extra movies, together with “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball” and “From Russia With Love.” As Bond, a women man with a license to kill, Connery was witty and complex, with an ever-present trace of hazard.

Craig grew to become the latest Bond in 2006’s “On line casino Royale.” He’s performed the function a complete of 5 occasions, with the upcoming “No Time to Die” as his closing outing. In current occasions, Craig is usually thought-about to be the very best Bond…aside from Connery’s authentic.

“It’s with such disappointment that I heard of the passing of one of many true greats of cinema,” Craig mentioned in an announcement. “Sir Sean Connery shall be remembered as Bond and a lot extra. He outlined an period and a mode. The wit and appeal he portrayed on display screen might be measured in mega watts; he helped create the fashionable blockbuster. He’ll proceed to affect actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My ideas are along with his household and family members. Wherever he’s, I hope there’s a golf course.”

In a separate assertion, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli mentioned Connery “was and shall all the time be remembered as the unique James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema historical past started when he introduced these unforgettable phrases, ‘The title’s Bond… James Bond.’”