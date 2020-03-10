Daniel Craig ‘Pissed’ About All The No Time To Die Bond Rumors And Brouhaha

The James Bond franchise is an extended working one, which is exhibiting no indicators of slowing down. However Daniel Craig’s swan music as 007 is approaching, as Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die will mark his fifth and last time enjoying Bond. The extremely anticipated blockbuster has been delayed numerous instances, principally not too long ago as a consequence of international considerations over the coronavirus. And it seems that the varied headlines surrounding No Time to Die have actually bothered Craig himself.