Daniel Craig’s James Bond Theme Songs Tell A Very Personal Story Leading Into No Time To Die

In the middle of 5 songs, together with the not too long ago launched theme for the upcoming movie No Time To Die, there’s a pathway that reveals the event of James Bond’s arc. From the energetic Chris Cornell opener “You Know My Title,” to Billie Eilish’s latest haunting however lovely hit, an image is painted that reveals us a person who begins with clear eyed intentions, however turns into slightly extra damaged each step of the way in which. Let’s soar again to the start, and begin to inform the story of how James Bond ultimately grew to become the person we see earlier than us right this moment.