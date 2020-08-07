Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Scoot McNairy Board AMC Animated Drama

AMC’s upcoming animated drama “Pantheon” has rounded out its forged.

Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang and Scoot McNairy have boarded the collection, which was given a two-season order by AMC again in March. They be a part of beforehand introduced forged members Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling, Aaron Eckhart and Rosemarie Dewitt, amongst others.

The one-hour present is predicated on a collection of brief tales by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud. The primary season will encompass eight episodes and deal with Maddie (Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious assist from somebody on-line. The stranger is quickly revealed to be her lately deceased father, David (Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud following an experimental damaging mind scan.

“Pantheon” is created, written and showrun by Craig Silverstein, with Liu serving as consulting producer. Titmouse Inc. is hooked up because the animation studio, with AMC Studios producing.

“Ken’s participating and thought-provoking brief tales pave the best way for a deeply gripping collection, and I couldn’t ask for a larger group of gifted voices to convey these advanced characters to life,” stated Silverstein.

Right here’s a listing of the total voice forged for the collection: Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Gray Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, and Krystina Alabado.

When it comes to the opposite principal characters, DeWitt will voice Ellen, Maddie’s mom who makes an attempt to attach along with her indifferent daughter and shortly discovers Maddie is speaking with somebody on the net whom she believes could also be impersonating her deceased husband. Dano will voice Caspian, an excellent pc science teen who involves Maddie’s assist as they seek for the reality. Eckhart will voice Cary, Caspian’s demanding father with inflexible methods, and Schilling will voice Renee, Caspian’s doting mom.