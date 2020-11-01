Daniel Dae Kim Talks ‘Stomach of The Beast’ Livestream Event

Daniel Dae Kim could also be busy capturing “New Amsterdam” in New York Metropolis and overseeing his manufacturing firm 3AD, however he takes time this weekend to talk out concerning the upcoming election.

With Nov. 3 looming, the actor-producer makes his first return to stay theater in 4 years, although nearly, starring in “Stomach of the Beast,” a brand new play from Margaret Vandenburg that follows President Trump’s marketing campaign executives as they make the most of on-line media as instruments to unfold disinformation on the upcoming election.

“It was rejuvenating,” Kim tells Selection of the expertise. “To crack open the textual content and simply to really feel like a component of an ensemble in the best way that you just solely get whenever you’re a member of a play… I used to be reminded of how beneficial and necessary [theater] is as a component of my profession.”

Whereas Kim hoped to debut the script in a stay venue, he finally determined to honor the timeliness of a play that engages with the marketing campaign politics of Washington insiders. Fortunately, the digital stage allowed Kim’s co-stars and pals — Joel de la Fuente, Carrie Preston, Tamlyn Tomita and Antonia Thomas — to spare time to share the story previous to Election Day.

“Everybody needs to be energetic in our political system, however this election, greater than any I can recall, is not only concerning the economic system – it’s about humanity, and the way we behave towards each other,” says Kim. “This play is one of the ways in which we as actors and artists and writers can contribute to society by way of our work, and that’s why it was so necessary to not solely pursue it however to current it earlier than the election.”

One other profit of the livestream occasion is eliminating obstacles to entry for all viewers members. By intentionally setting a low ticket worth of $5, Kim hopes the occasion will present a consolation house for anybody eager for stay theater that has been shut down for almost one yr.

“I believe it’s a particular probability to see the world premiere of a play within the consolation of your personal dwelling with actors you hopefully know in life,” he says with fun.

“Stomach of The Beast” is produced by 3AD, together with the New York Theater Workshop and TodayTix. Tickets to the streaming occasion are actually out there, and all earnings will profit the Artistic Coalition.