Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Daniel Dae Kim introduced on Instagram on Thursday that he’s examined optimistic for coronavirus, opening up about his journey to analysis and pleading for the general public to comply with self-isolation tips.

The actor, who’s now in Hawaii and was there when he obtained his take a look at, was in New York the previous few weeks, capturing on the NBC collection “New Amsterdam.”

“I needed to let you understand that yesterday I examined optimistic for COVID-19, the illness brought on by the coronavirus,” he stated. He famous that “mockingly” he had been enjoying a physician who “will get recruited to assist sufferers throughout a flu pandemic.” He acknowledged that when information of the real-life pandemic broke, the present shut down manufacturing, and he returned to his household in Hawaii.

“It’s necessary for you guys to know that I used to be asymptomatic throughout all of this time,” he stated, though when the flight was touchdown he observed “scratchiness” in his throat. “To be secure, once I acquired house I quarantined myself in a room in the home and tried to relaxation by myself,” he stated.

It was then that his signs acquired worse, together with tightness in his chest, physique aches and a fever. Kim shares he went to a “drive-through testing facility that had simply opened in Honolulu,” and the take a look at was painful — “They shove an enormous swab into your nostril and into your throat,” he stated — however price it.

Along with apologizing to the forged and crew members he might have unknowingly uncovered to the virus and expressing his gratitude in the direction of the healthcare employees attempting to cease the unfold of this pandemic, he additionally used his platform to emphasize the significance of well being and security precautions. NBC despatched a memo to the “New Amsterdam” forged and crew after the community realized Kim had examined optimistic, in line with an individual accustomed to the matter.

“For all these on the market, particularly youngsters and millennials who assume this isn’t severe, please know that it’s,” he stated in his 10-minute video. “And when you deal with this with out care, you’re doubtlessly endangering the lives of tens of millions of individuals, together with your family members. So for the sake of everybody else, please comply with the rules: socially distance, self-isolate, cease touching your face, and naturally, wash your arms.”

He additionally went on to talk out towards the discrimination and violence that individuals of Asian descent have been going through amid the outbreak.

“And one final essential factor: Please, please cease the bias and mindless violence towards Asian folks,” stated Kim. “Randomly beating aged, generally homeless Asian Individuals is cowardly, heartbreaking and inexcusable. Sure, I’m Asian, and sure I’ve coronavirus, however I didn’t get it from China. I acquired it in America. In New York Metropolis. And regardless of what some political leaders wish to name it, I don’t contemplate the place the place it’s from as necessary because the people who find themselves sick and dying. If I did, I might name this factor the New York virus, however that might be foolish. The purpose is, the name-calling will get us nowhere. What issues is how finest to handle ourselves and each other.”

Kim is the newest superstar to go public with a analysis, following the likes of Kevin Durant, Tom Hanks and “Recreation of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju. He stated that he debated going public with the analysis, because of the backlash others have obtained for doing so — citing cries of “particular therapy” as a part of that dialogue.

“Let me simply say that I by no means requested for or anticipated particular therapy from anybody,” he stated. “And let me simply add that I imagine that healthcare for all is a proper, not a privilege. And never simply healthcare, however high quality healthcare. Everybody who meets the {qualifications} to be examined needs to be. As a result of the virus doesn’t care about race or gender, faith, sexual orientation, whether or not you’re wealthy or poor, or your immigration standing. Solely we appear to care about that.”

Associated: