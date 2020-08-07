Daniel Dae Kim Wants James Hong on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Dae Kim received’t relaxation till James Hong has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kim launched a GoFundMe web page on Wednesday to marketing campaign for Hong’s nomination to the Walk of Fame. The purpose is to lift $55,000 to pay for the “creation and set up of the star.”

Ken Jeong retweeted Kim’s name to motion.

“Everyone knows what an necessary half of Hollywood lore the Walk of Fame has been through the years,” Kim wrote on the fundraising web page. “Vacationers from all over the world flock to those star-studded blocks stretching throughout Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Avenue. In case you’re studying this you in all probability agree that James deserves to be amongst them.”

Hong is one of essentially the most prolific actors in Hollywood historical past, with 672 credit — 469 TV exhibits, 149 function movies, 32 quick movies and 22 video video games. He voiced Po’s father, Mr. Ping, within the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, and starred in a number of notable movies, together with “Blade Runner,” “Massive Bother in Little China” and “Chinatown.”

Kim highlighted the importance of Hong’s profession to different actors of shade. The “Hawaii 5‑0” alum wrote that his predecessor opened a number of doorways, particularly for youthful Asian American artists.

“This man epitomizes the time period ‘working actor,’ and that’s not even bearing in mind all he’s executed to assist additional illustration for actors of shade,” Kim wrote. “Not solely was he one of the few who labored steadily when there have been even fewer roles than there at the moment are, however he additionally served the Asian American neighborhood by co-creating the legendary East West Gamers theater firm with fellow pioneers like Mako and Nobu McCarthy, simply to call a number of.”

Kim added, “One of essentially the most essential steps is to lift $50,000 to pay for the ‘creation and set up of the star, in addition to common upkeep of the Walk of Fame,’ in accordance with the web site. An extra $5000 is to cowl estimated GoFundMe service prices.”

As soon as the fundraising purpose is reached, organizers will submit Hong’s software in 2021. The Walk of Fame choice committee will meet in June to pick out a mean of 30 stars, from 200 submissions, to be cemented the next 12 months. If Hong’s nomination is rejected for the Class of 2022, his title will be resubmitted the next 12 months.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez informed Kim by way of Twitter to use by Might 29.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame doesn’t settle for petitions or endorse GoFundMe campaigns.

“We’re blissful to contemplate Mr. Hong if he agrees on the nomination in writing,” Martinez informed Selection. “We don’t endorse GoFundMe petitions as a result of what occurs with the funds if the individual will not be chosen? They need to have a back-up plan in case that occurs. In any other case, there will likely be many offended donors questioning the place the cash they despatched will go to. The Walk of Fame stars are sponsored by the nominators and the celebs can’t be bought, which is what the group could also be considering by organising this petition.”