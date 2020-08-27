Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders: Fight card, TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Daniel Dubois is again this weekend along with his first post-coronavirus struggle towards Dutchman Ricardo Snijders.

The heavyweight showdown would be the first time we’ve seen Dubois in motion since he beat Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto final December.

Dubois is unbeaten heading into this bout and takes on an opponent in Snijders who has by no means fought out of Netherlands or Belgium.

The rumble will happen at BT Sport’s personal studio in Stratford, with no followers in attendance.

Dubois additionally has eyes on a 24th October assembly with Joe Joyce – however he should come by way of this bout first.

The Greenwich fighter will likely be favorite heading into his conflict however can Snijders produce an upset?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you must find out about tips on how to watch Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders plus particulars of the complete undercard.

When is Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders?

The struggle will happen on Saturday 28th August 2020.

Will probably be held within the BT Sport studio in Salford, with Snijders a late substitute for Erik Pfeifer.

What time is Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders ring stroll?

The ring walks are anticipated to happen at round 10pm (UK time).

Nevertheless, this might change if fights on the undercard go on too lengthy.

The undercard is scheduled to get underway at round 7pm and there are fewer fights than common as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

The place is Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders going down?

The struggle will happen on the BT Sport studios in Salford.

Identical to Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin final weekend, the struggle is not going to be held in entrance of spectators.

Coronavirus restrictions imply every fighter is just allowed a single coach and cutman of their nook.

Easy methods to watch Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders

The struggle will likely be proven live on BT Sport 1 within the UK.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You may add the ‘Huge Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV cross.

You may absorb your complete build-up and full undercard forward of Dubois and Snijders’ showdown, with a number of large names confirmed on the cardboard.

Take heed to Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders radio commentary

talkSPORT have introduced that they are going to air live protection of Dubois v Snijders.

The present begins at 9pm and Conor Benn will likely be a part of the commentary workforce.

Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders undercard

There are 5 fights going down earlier than Dubois v Snijders, together with Sunny Edwards’ IBF Worldwide Tremendous Fly scrap with Thomas Essomba.

Right here’s the complete undercard:

Sunny Edwards v Thomas Essomba – IBF Worldwide Tremendous Fly Title

Sam Maxwell v Joe Hughes – WBO European Tremendous Mild Title

Willy Hutchinson v Luke Blackledge

Sam Noakes v TBA

David Adeleye v TBA

