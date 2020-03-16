Daniel Goldman, Former House Intelligence Committee Attorney, Contracts Coronavirus

Daniel Goldman, an lawyer who was the bulk counsel on the House Intelligence Committee, introduced on Twitter that he has examined constructive for coronavirus.

In a sequence of tweets starting on Wednesday, March 11, Goldman talked about his early flu-like signs, which included a fever and headache. He went into element on the challenges of securing a COVID-19 take a look at, which he was not eligible for in New York as a result of his signs weren’t dangerous sufficient to be admitted to a hospital. Nonetheless, he examined unfavorable for different virus exams, so self-isolation turned his solely possibility.

With out different choices, Goldman needed to drive to Stamford, Conn., to take a curbside take a look at.

fifth UPDATE: Awakened at 4:45am to drive to Stamford, CT for a curbside #COVID19 take a look at. One catch: I used to be instructed the outcomes could not come again for Four DAYS. @tomhanks take a look at in Australia got here again in Four HOURS. Now resting at residence, feeling higher, and attempting to maintain three little ones away. pic.twitter.com/zDX1dSHFj7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 13, 2020

Goldman revealed on Sunday that the take a look at outcomes had come again constructive, although his well being is doing higher. He additionally took time to slam the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, saying “My issue in getting a take a look at regardless of the precise signs and a [negative] flu take a look at underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to cope with this pandemic,” he wrote.

My issue in getting a take a look at regardless of the precise signs and a neg flu take a look at underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to cope with this pandemic. Actually, I used to be instructed that NYC hospitals STILL wouldn’t take a look at my spouse — with related signs — except admitted. 2/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

He continued, saying President Trump “can attempt to gaslight the American public by repeatedly saying that everybody who wants a take a look at can get one, however that was not true one month in the past (when it ought to have been the case) and it isn’t true right this moment (when there isn’t any excuse).”

On Friday, Trump introduced a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in many eating places and film theaters to cut back their capacities with a view to assist folks socially distance themselves.