Daniel J. Mertzlufft, TikTok Star, Signs With CAA, Kraft-Engel

Daniel J. Mertzlufft, who went viral together with his association of “Remy the Ratatouille” by Emily Jacobson, has signed with CAA and Kraft-Engel Administration.

The composer, arranger, music director, songwriter and TikTok influencer’s association helped result in the TikTok Ratatouille musical motion. It additionally proved that even throughout lockdown, there’s a solution to attain theater followers and lovers of ballads with killer orchestral prospers. Mashable has a reasonably incredible breakdown of how Mertzlufft got here throughout Jacobson’s ode to Remy, the lead character from the Pixar movie, and gave it a giant, jazz palms polish — one which prompted different songwriters to create their very own Ratatouille songs.

A latest digital presentation of “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” raised a complete of $1.9 million for the Actors Fund when it live-streamed on New 12 months’s Day. Mertzlufft was the artistic chief for the present, which featured Tituss Burgess, Wayne Brady, André De Shields, Adam Lambert, Andrew Barth Feldman and Kevin Chamberlin.

Along with serving to bringing Ratatouille to the social media plenty, Mertzlufft additionally made waves composing and arranging “The Thanksgiving Musical,” which was carried out on “The Late Late Present With James Corden.” Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Josh Gad, Josh Groban and Kristin Chenoweth additionally carried out. “The Grocery Retailer Musical,” Mertzlufft’s association of Louisa Melcher’s “New York Summer season,” was featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America” amongst different shops.

“Who would have thought that the following technology of songwriters would have come from TikTok? We’re actually trying ahead to working with Dan in affiliation with CAA,” says Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel administration.

“I couldn’t be extra excited to be working with CAA & Kraft-Engel,” shared Mertzlufft. “To be on the roster with so many nice abilities, whose music performed such an essential position in my very own compositional growth, is a dream come true.”

Mertzlufft’s authentic works embody “Breathe: Portraits from a Pandemic,” “Dot and the Kangaroo” and “Home Guidelines: A New Musical.” He’s actively growing authentic movies, stage reveals and variations, together with contributing to a 123 of productions. He’s a member of the superior class of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, and graduated valedictorian from The Crane Faculty of Music at SUNY Potsdam.