Daniel Levy Teases a Possible ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Movie

The Emmys became a large Schitt’s sweep for “Schitt’s Creek” on Sunday evening, and backstage, creator Daniel Levy mentioned the potential for a “Schitt’s Creek” film.

“To be sincere that is one of the simplest ways we might have ever ended the present,” Levy started, earlier than altering tack to say that a film isn’t fully out of the realm of chance. “If there’s an concept that pops into my head it must be actually freaking good as a result of that is a good strategy to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a good thought popping into our head quickly….I’d like to work with these individuals once more.”

Levy and your entire important forged have been gathered collectively in Canada to have fun a historic evening for the Pop TV present, and presided over a raucous backstage Q&A.

“What a completely unbelievable strategy to finish our collection, I don’t suppose you could possibly ever ask for a higher conclusion than tonight, we’re completely thrilled,” Levy mentioned.

The ultimate query backstage was arguably crucial one, directed at Catherine O’Hara: Which wig would Moira put on to the Emmys?

“For the premiere Moria went together with her personal look, as a result of when it’s a critical second and there’s no facade wanted, Moria lets herself present,” O’Hara mentioned.

“For me I assume it could have been the massive pink factor,” she added to nice hoots of laughter from the remainder of the forged.

The present swept all the main comedy classes, with wins for stars Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy. Daniel Levy additionally received for writing and directing, sharing the latter with Andrew Cividino. These outcomes make “Schitt’s Creek” is the primary collection to win each main comedy collection award.