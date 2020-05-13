Daniel Mays says Netflix’s White Lines is one of the most “brilliantly bonkers” scripts he’s read

Daniel Mays stars in new Netflix sequence White Lines, a wild homicide homicide thriller set on the stunning island of Ibiza – and based on the star, the present is one of the most “brilliantly bonkers” tasks he’s ever labored on.

Written by Alex Pina, creator of worldwide sensation Cash Heist, the sequence follows Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock), a lady from Manchester who flies out to Ibiza when her brother’s physique is found there.

Axel had gone lacking 20 years prior below mysterious circumstances and he or she quickly discovers that he had constructed an extravagant life for himself on the island, turning into a outstanding DJ however making some enemies in the course of.

Line of Responsibility and Code 404 star Mays performs Marcus, one of Axel’s closest pals and a fellow DJ, who moved to Ibiza with him and skilled the unimaginable heights of his fame. Nevertheless, lately, issues have taken a flip for the worse.

“He’s in deep with so much of unsavoury characters nevertheless it’s as a result of of a determined state of affairs,” Mays mentioned. “He’s acquired an enormous mortgage, he’s going by way of a horrible divorce and greater than something he simply needs to maintain his household unit collectively. However he actually makes some catastrophic errors alongside the manner.”

Marcus is nonetheless deeply in love together with his soon-to-be ex-wife Anna (performed by Angela Griffin), however can’t present the way of life they grew accustomed to of their anarchic early years collectively.

Mays continued: “I’d say his coronary heart is positively in the proper place, nevertheless it’s simply having lived that hedonistic way of life for 20 years out in Ibiza, it’s kind of eroded him.

“He’s most likely the finest comedic/tragic character I’ve ever taken on and as an actor you’re capable of play in each these tones which is nice… White Lines is no doubt one of the finest, most imaginative, brilliantly bonkers scripts I’ve ever had an opportunity to work on.”

That description is fairly becoming for a sequence that effortlessly blends tense drama with moments of really absurd comedy. One hilarious scene involving an enormous inflatable banana stuffed with cocaine stands out as a second that instantly received Mays over.

“I might simply visualise it and, as quickly as I read that, I believed I’ve acquired to get this half. It’s simply too good to not do it,” he added.

Shot on location, the sequence affords a glimpse at the legendary nightlife that Ibiza has to supply and confirmed Mays some of the artistry that goes into packing out a membership dance flooring.

He mentioned: “It form of broadened my understanding of DJ’ing as an artwork type. Initially, I believed it was only a man behind a desk placing on information and throwing his arms about the place. However there’s much more to it than that and the progress of DJs and their significance… they’re the new form of superstars.”

Mays added: “Everybody’s acquired that dream of Ibiza, you’ve both been otherwise you need to go, as a result of it’s form of acquired this mystical high quality to it. In a manner, [White Lines] is the excellent present to launch in a world pandemic, as a result of if you need your Ibiza repair then this is the present for you.”

White Lines is launched on Netflix on Friday 15th Could – take a look at our record of the finest TV reveals on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information