Daniel Ortega adjusts the lock in Nicaragua and prohibits filming anything without the endorsement of Sandinista censorship

The new law forces international news agencies to review their working methods in Nicaragua. (Photo Oscar Navarrete)

The Nicaraguan parliament approved this Thursday a law that requires prior authorization for all types of audiovisual production in the country and It grants the regime the capacity to prohibit the “development, public exhibition, commercialization of cinematographic and audiovisual products, as well as their confiscation, if it had been carried out.”

The regulation, calledAmendment to the Law for the Creation of the National Cinematheque”, is approved two months after the Mexican journalist Otoniel Martínez, from TV Azteca, published in several installments a report that he surreptitiously produced in Nicaragua, with strong criticism of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

Article 12 of the reformed law establishes: “Any natural or legal person, national or foreign, who intends to develop in the national territory, audiovisual and cinematographic activities of any kind, must comply with the registration requirements before the National Cinematheque and have the due authorization for the execution of such activities. Once the production is finished, you must deposit a copy of it in the Film Archive of the National Cinematheque”.

“They seek total control”, says the lawyer Eliseo Núñez. “If you read them literally, even videos that are shot for birthdays or baptisms, or videos that you shoot on your phones are going to be subject to this kind of approval.”

For Núñez, the main objective of the legal reform is to control the international press and the production of live programs on the only two independent channels left in Nicaragua.

A news agency consulted by Infobae He said that they are weighing the scope of the law and that he would await the assessment made by his legal department to determine how they will continue to work in Nicaragua.

The promoters of this legal reform justify the initiative by assuring that it seeks to “modernize” audiovisual production and the National Cinematheque “especially to promote the development and production of audiovisual productions that contribute to a culture of peace, values ​​and respect.”

The National Cinematheque is directed by Idania Castillo, former daughter-in-law of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, and mother of one of their grandchildren.

“The initiative meets the expectations of modernization of the Cinematheque in the sense of giving it greater powers, especially in the regulation of audiovisual productions and cinematography, so we believe that with this we are giving a greater strengthening to the State of Nicaragua. that seeks the well-being of the people and to safeguard our heritage,” said deputy Ángela Espinoza, president of the Education, Sports and Media Commission of the National Assembly, during the presentation of the law.

The National Cinematheque is directed by Idania Castillo, mother of a grandson of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, since she is the ex-wife of Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo. “All the proposals we have made have been taken into account and we are happy about that,” Castillo told official media, after presenting the bill to the deputies.

A group of independent Nicaraguan filmmakers, however, criticized the reform because “harms the freedom of creation and expression of the independent filmmakers of Nicaragua”.

“With this reform, the National Cinematheque goes from promoting and disseminating cinematography and audiovisual arts, to regulating and supervising cinematography and audiovisual arts in all its aspects and formats,” says the statement published by the filmmakers.

“A reform to Law 909 has just been approved, a complete attack on the freedom of independent creation. The Cinematheque is assuming the role of supervisor and now has a legal framework to boycott any production,” filmmaker Ricardo Zambrana posted on his Twitter account.

The Mexican journalist Otoniel Martinez showed in a series of reports published last August what he called “a front country”, the Nicaragua that the official version of the regime denies. Due to the controls imposed by the dictatorship, the interviews and filming were carried out furtively.

Eliseo Núñez considers that this series of reports was the trigger for the reform, and another lawyer consulted, but who asks for his name to remain anonymous for security reasons, even calls it the “Otoniel Martínez Law” because of the origin he attributes to it.

“Far from all the reactions after the publication of the documentary, this is the most dictatorial example of a regime that does not know how to silence the voices outside its borders,” says Martínez after learning of the approval of the law. “He has found methods to silence any show of opposition within Nicaragua and now he is looking for his own mechanisms to prevent a story different from that of his front country from being told again.”

“What Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo find difficult to accept is that their mechanisms are as obsolete as their dictatorship and it will be very difficult for them to avoid the publications that come about that country and the ways they have used to make it their own,” he adds.

For some analysts, the legal reform puts the foreign press in the spotlight. In the graph, a sympathizer of the Ortega regime attacks and steals the equipment of an AP photographer. (Photo Jorge Torres/EFE)

The legal reform approved by the National Assembly establishes that “the National Cinematheque may dictate insurance measures of a preventive nature with the purpose of guaranteeing that natural or legal persons, national or foreign, comply with the provisions of this law in the production and development of cinematographic and audiovisual products.”

“The security measures”, it says, “may consist, among others, of the prohibition of the development, public exhibition, commercialization of cinematographic and audiovisual products, as well as the confiscation of the same, in case it had been carried out”.

The law also attributes to the Cinematheque the power to “authorize the pre-production, production, production or filming, exhibition and distribution of national or foreign audiovisual and cinematographic projects in Nicaragua.”

“It is a tool of prior censorship”, affirms the lawyer Núñez, for whom this is one more step in the total closure of the country that the Ortega regime has undertaken. “The only thing left is the radio issue in the traditional media, because the written press no longer exists. Then there are the non-traditional media, which are those that have an internet platform, and social networks and all the others come in there”.

He considers that the internet is in Ortega’s sights. “There what they can apply is from a selective filtering, which they have already applied to certain accounts, to block certain pages, certain IP (Internet Protocol address), as is done in Iran, China and Russia, and in this way have greater control or, in the worst case, make an internet blackout and only leave the pages that are inside, as is the case of North Korea, which is already the extreme.