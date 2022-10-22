Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo advance with purges to control the Nicaraguan Supreme Court

Rosario Murillo would be gaining control in the Judicial Power of Nicaragua, which until now was handled exclusively by Daniel Ortega. (Photo 19 Digital)

The advance of Rosario Murillo in the control of the judiciary would be after the purge that has been experienced this week in the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) and that took two powerful officials of that institution to jail: the spokesman, Roberto Larios Melendezand the magistrate Ileana Perez Lopez.

Larios Meléndez was arrested by the Police of the Daniel Ortega regime on the afternoon of Friday, October 14, while he was in his family home in the western town of El Viejo, Chinandega, and taken to the prison known as The Chipote.

On Tuesday, according to the portal 100 percent Newswas taken to the Managua courts, handcuffed and wearing the blue suit of prisoners, where he was accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity”, a crime also known as “betrayal of the country”.

Judge Ileana Pérez López, president of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, was taken to the same prison on Tuesday and, according to the newspaper the pressThe next day, plainclothes policemen took her to their offices and later to her home. This Thursday, Dr. Pérez López appeared coordinating a methodological workshop, reported an official bulletin of the judiciary.

Roberto Larios, spokesman for the Supreme Court of Justice, was arrested and is being accused of “treason against the fatherland.” (Photo The Press)

Although the official media have maintained absolute silence about these events, it is known that the offices of Larios Meléndez were raided by the Police and his close collaborators, as were those of Judge Pérez López, who was called to testify.

This same week, the director of international relations of the Supreme Court, Katia Jaentschkeand the director of Protocol, Ruth Tapia.

To avoid escapes abroad among judicial officials, all high officials have been stripped of their passports, and can only travel with the authorization of Ortega or Murillo. “There is a climate of terror. No one trusts anyone,” says a source from the judiciary consulted by Infobae.

“La Rosario (Murillo) is advancing. Until recently, Daniel (Ortega) only had control of the Army and the Supreme Court, now she is putting her hands in,” she adds and clarifies, however, that Murillo’s advance does not mean a confrontation between her and Ortega over the control of the Court.

“It’s a power struggle between two quite balanced groups that there is,” says the source. One of the groups would be headed by its president, Alba Luz Ramosand the other by the vice president and political secretary, Marvin Aguilar.

Until before 2018, the political secretary of the Court was Judge Rafael Solís, who received direct orders from Daniel Ortega through Bayardo Arce. After the rebellion of April 2018, in January of the following year, Solís resigned from his position and went into exile and Arce was removed from his functions as liaison.

“Daniel Ortega has always treated the judiciary as the golden body and has not completely handed over control of the judiciary to Rosario Murillo as he has done with other institutions,” explains Yader Morazán, a lawyer in exile, who until 2018 He was an official of that state power.

“She has not been allowed to control the judiciary because there is a strong line from Daniel Ortega. Rafael Solis o Bayardo Arce they even had the power to contradict Rosario Murillo”, he adds.

Solís’ place as political commissioner of the judicial system is assumed by the now Vice President of the Court, Judge Marvin Aguilar, and Ortega appointed one of his lieutenants, Néstor Moncada Lau, as his liaison to manage the institution.

“Who never had a leading role, Marvin Aguilar, resurfaces in 2018, because he is more kamikaze and takes the lead with the institutional repression of the judiciary,” explains Morazán.

Roberto Larios, the powerful spokesman for the Supreme Court, was a character close to President Alba Luz Ramos, and Justice Ileana Pérez sides with Vice President Marvin Aguilar.

“It is not that Murillo has taken sides directly for one of the sides. What happens is that Rosario (Murillo) is more emotional and the groups use those resentments that she has to hit each other, “explains the source who requested anonymity for protection. “He hates Ileana Pérez, just like Alba Luz Ramos, who she can’t even see and she doesn’t love Roberto Larios.”

Magistrates Alba Luz Ramos and Marvin Aguilar, president and vice president of the Supreme Court of Justice, respectively, and heads of the opposing factions in the Judiciary.

Of Judge Pérez, he says “she has always had a lot of shock because of her way of being so rude, so authoritarian, and because she felt that she had the support, especially of Daniel Ortega more than of her (Rosario Murillo)”.

Unofficially it has been said that Larios would have fallen into disgrace after being accused of leaking information.

According to Morazán, Judge Pérez would have refused to carry out a political mission that was requested of her by members of the Sandinista party. “Some people came to coordinate something political, she refused to coordinate with those people those political missions that she had been assigned, and those people had direct contact with El Carmen and complained to Rosario Murillo.”

Due to her experience in the judiciary, Morazán believes that Judge Pérez will only be put in a lesser position or left as a decorative figure, as has happened with others “punished” by the regime. “They have always had a different treatment for their close circle. They are taken to El Chipote as a warning, their passports are withheld and they are demoted and are left with consolation charges.”

He says that the conflict in the judiciary “is going to get worse, because the institutional structure and dynamics have been tampered with, replacing it with a partisan political dynamic that is more due to issues of servility and leads to cannibalism. The one who is most adept remains.”

