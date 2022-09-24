Daniel Ortega crosses a new line: he kidnaps family members so that politically persecuted persons surrender

Some 24 opponents have been captured in raids carried out by the Nicaraguan Police in the last two months. (File Photo / AP)

Javier Álvarez Zamora, 68, was relieved at four in the afternoon on September 14 when he crossed the southern border of Nicaragua and arrived in Costa Rica. For several days before, he had been fleeing relentless persecution by the Nicaraguan dictatorship. “It was a hunt against me”, says this man who assures that his only “crime” is being an opponent.

At nine o’clock at night, a disproportionate deployment of patrols and police arrived looking for him at the home of his daughter, Ana Carolina Álvarez Horvilleur, 43 years old. They did not find him or his daughter, who at that time was visiting his parents’ house. Who was at home was Félix Roiz Sotomayor, 53 years old, husband of Ana Carolina. They took him into custody.

The police operation then moved to the Javier Álvarez Zamora house, in Managua, where he was not present either because, warned of his possible arrest, he was moving around security houses to avoid capture. The police arrested Jeannine Horvilleur Cuadra, 63, Álvarez’s wife, and their daughter, Ana Carolina.

“There is a new pattern of repression,” says Gonzalo Carrión, a human rights defender from the Nunca Más collective.We are processing 50 precautionary measures in favor of politically persecuted people and we have stories of cases in which the wife has been arrested, to get to the husband; they have detained parents, to get to the son; children have been arrested to capture the father. Generally they are detentions for hours or one day, but these are already 12 days old and it was for the entire family: the wife, the daughter and the son-in-law. That has a grotesque dimension.

Javier Álvarez, from exile: “What is my wife’s crime? Being my wife?” (Video Image 100 Percent News)

When Álvarez crossed the border, he still did not know of his family’s arrest because, to avoid being located, he destroyed the chip and turned off his mobile phone. Already in Costa Rica, he activated his cell phone and the messages that he had not read began to arrive. One of the first was from his wife: “They take me and my daughter prisoner”.

The world came to him. Shortly after, she regained her calm with another message from her daughter’s phone: “We are being released right now. We are fine”. It was a trap. The cell phones of the prisoners were in the possession of the Police.

“There is no process against the three of them. None have received legal assistance. They have been in complete isolation. They are supposed to be in El Chipote (prison). The Police have not released official information and have not asked for the famous and unconstitutional 90 days (to expand the investigation). They should have put them at the order of the competent judge. We know that appeals for illegal detention are being processed, but we do not know what the courts have pronounced,” Carrión details.

“What does my wife have to do with me not being at home? This is absurd. It’s a barbarity! What is my wife’s crime? Be my wife? My daughter?”, asks Javier Álvarez, already in Costa Rica, in an interview with the journalist Lucía Pineda, from channel 100 por Cent Noticias.

To the journalist’s question about why he thinks the regime is persecuting him, Álvarez answers: “Because I am an opponent. Because I think differently from the regime. Because I do not agree that a single person decides what is going to happen in this country.”

For the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH), what happens to the Álvarez Horvilleur family has a name: “kidnapping for ransom”.

“This criminal behavior is unprecedented in history, it is not characteristic of any dictatorship, it has the outlines of a kidnapping where the kidnapper seizes innocent victims, takes them as hostages to capture the person he wants to kidnap.”, indicates the human rights organization in a statement that it disseminated through the media.

In another case, Dulce Porras, the exiled and leader of the opposition Democratic Renovating Union (Unamos), denounced that the Police of the Daniel Ortega regime captured her brother, Freddy Porras, on the night of September 15, in the city of Jinotepe .

The opponent assured that her brother is a medical representative and is not involved in political activity, for which she linked his imprisonment to a reprisal against her. “I feel that the new wave of arrests of the Nicaraguan regime is against relatives of those of us who are here, in exile”, he declared to the Confidencial platform.

Human rights defender Gonzalo Carrión explains that the practice of “kidnapping for ransom” by the regime was already taking place, but on many occasions relatives ask that their cases not be made public for fear of further reprisals.

Among the cases they have dealt with, says Carrión, is that of a former political prisoner who in his testimony recounted that his interrogators told him: “We know that you have nothing to do with it, but it is your father that we love.”

“The Ortega Murillo tyranny is the sum and summary of all the evils and they always surprise us. They have an ability to reap evil”, he points out.

Starting in August, the arrests against opponents and members of the Catholic Church intensified. Some 24 people have been arrested in the last two months for political reasons.

Starting in August, the imprisonment of Nicaraguans for political reasons intensified, says Carrión, who estimates that in August and September at least 24 people were captured, several of them priests, religious and even a bishop.

“In these last September raids they fell into a house where the person they were looking for was not even there. The son was pressured and he located the place where the father was. You can imagine the levels of pressure they are subjected to, ”he adds.

“Another person they were looking for, they captured the mother for 28 hours, to capture her who was an active, organized person,” he says. “It is happening often, with silence because there are people deprived of their liberty who remain anonymous.”

Javier Álvarez Zamora says that in his search the Nicaraguan police have raided the houses of all his relatives. “I tell them, I am no longer in Nicaragua, stop looking for me in Nicaragua,” he stated in the interview with 100 por Cent Noticias.

He adds that his relatives finally located his wife, his daughter and his son-in-law who would be held incommunicado in El Chipote prison, where the Ortega regime usually sends the majority of political prisoners in the last two years.

The policemen who assisted the relatives proposed to release the imprisoned family if Javier Álvarez turned himself in, according to the statements of the persecuted opponent himself.

“I am not going to return to Nicaragua. My life is in danger if I return to Nicaragua. The police deployment, the hunt they have mounted against me makes me indicate that there is a special hatred against me that I do not know where it comes from, “he said.

