Daniel Osbourne finds love again on Coronation Street after losing Sinead

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) has been struggling to maneuver on together with his life within the wake of losing his spouse, Sinead, however the official Coronation Street web site has indicated that there may very well be happier occasions on the best way for him.

When Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) cancels plans with him for a boys evening in, a night that Daniel was actually wanting ahead to, all he can do is sit alone within the flat and the loneliness begins to turn into an excessive amount of for him.

All he can take into consideration is Sinead and the happiness he has misplaced and the disappointment finally offers method to willpower, with Daniel eager to get his life again collectively and discover happiness for himself.

Donning a swimsuit and hitting the city, he quickly runs into a girl named Nicky (new arrival, Kimberly Hart-Simpson) and the 2 find yourself hanging up a dialog, one thing Adam notices and is delighted to see.

As Daniel continues to get pleasure from himself, Nicky suggests they carry on the evening and head off elsewhere. He agrees and the 2 proceed the night collectively. However is Daniel actually prepared to maneuver on, or is he setting himself up for an additional fall?

At this time, June ninth, is the day Coronation Street resumed filming new episodes following the compelled COVID-19 manufacturing break. A lot of the forged and crew are anticipated to be again at work, however we are going to discover some faces lacking when these new episodes air.

Any aged forged members will not be a part of the return and they’re going to avoid the studio in the meanwhile. The identical applies to these with current medical situations – so don’t count on to see the likes of Ken Barlow for some time.

The cleaning soap is at present solely airing two episodes every week in a bid to keep away from a transmission break. With filming resuming they need to have the ability to keep away from one and fingers crossed we might be again to a full-time schedule earlier than too lengthy.

Elsewhere, each EastEnders and Hollyoaks have confirmed they are going to be taking a break till they’ve new episodes able to go.

