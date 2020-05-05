Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning & More – Variety

J.Ok. Rowling’s immensely widespread e-book that began all of it — “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” — might be learn by a lineup of celebrities chapter-by-chapter, in a collection of free movies and audio recordings to be doled out over the subsequent a number of months.

Rowling’s Wizarding World introduced seven readers for the particular occasion on Twitter immediately: Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne, with extra to come back. Every will learn completely different sections of the beloved fantasy (often called “Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone” outdoors the U.S.), with its themes of household, friendship, braveness and overcoming adversity, for households and followers all over the world.

All 17 chapters of the e-book might be launched between now and mid-summer. Movies might be posted weekly on harrypotterathome.com, with an audio-only model out there totally free on Spotify.

Kicking off the collection of video readings might be Harry Potter himself: Daniel Radcliffe, who will learn the e-book’s first chapter, “The Boy Who Lived,” streaming immediately on Wizarding World (at this hyperlink) on Spotify (at this hyperlink).

The particular collection is a part of Harry Potter at House, an initiative developed by Wizarding World Digital and Rowling’s company, the Blair Partnership, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the assistance of companions together with Warner Bros., Bloomsbury, Scholastic and Pottermore Publishing.

The initiative consists of an open licence to academics permitting them to submit recordings of themselves studying Harry Potter tales on academic platforms and networks and a devoted hub of knowledge and actions at harrypotterathome.com. As well as, Amazon’s Audible presently is making the audiobook of “Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone” (narrated by Jim Dale) out there to stream totally free by way of Audible Tales.

With over 500 million copies offered so far, Rowling’s seven “Harry Potter” novels are the best-selling e-book collection in historical past. “Harry Potter and the Thinker’s/Sorcerer’s Stone” has offered greater than 120 million editions and is the best-selling e-book of the collection.